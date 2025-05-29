Sourness of sugar

JEROME TEELUCKSINGH

LAST WEEK, a nine-year-old primary school student asked me: what does sugar cane look like? Last year, a secondary school teacher wanted to know why the sugar industry was neglected in TT. It is part of agricultural erasure as this and future generations will never witness the planting and harvesting of cane. They will never see the weighing of canes or transport to the factories.

Future citizens will never be able to witness tall cane stalks swaying in the wind and the annual cane fires. These would only be memories confined to photographs, textbooks or oral history. The least that should be done is to consider reopening the Sugar Archives Centre and the Sevilla Sugar Museum in Couva.

In 1962, Dr Eric Williams, in a chapter titled "The Bankruptcy of Sugar" in History of the People of TT, identified the early competition and obstacles faced by the British West Indian sugar cane industry. Sugar never recovered.

In November 1971, an article by Trevor Sudama was published in Tapia, titled "What future in sugar?" He referred to sugar as “this relic of colonialism.” Sudama contended that “the sugar worker and cane farmer have become two of the major casualties of our mixed capitalistic society.” He felt there was a need for "alternative export markets," diversification and examination of the exorbitant cost of production. His concerns and suggestions of others were ignored over the decades.

Sugar workers in TT once displayed sacrifice, persistence, hard work and loyalty. Today, their work ethic and these values are scarce and have been steadily declining in the Caribbean.

The demise of sugar is not strange. We tend to ignore agriculture. In 2025, farmers continue to suffer as their crops are destroyed by flood waters and they are victims of praedial larceny. Today, the struggling peasant farmer continues to be the backbone of market gardening, cultivating fresh fruits and vegetables, and tending poultry, sheep and goats.

In 2001, the headline, in the Guardian newspaper, "Caroni faces shutdown" signalled the collapse. Subsequently, the closure of Caroni (1975) Ltd in 2003 – and retrenchment of almost 9,000 workers – was a serious blow to those who were breadwinners for their families. Those workers who were employed in the sugar industry have made valuable and visible contributions.

How are these unsung heroes treated? Some of them have died and others are below the poverty line because their savings are depleted. Some lost their investments as a result of the unfortunate collapse of two financial institutions – Clico and the Hindu Credit Union.

There have been rumours and reports of ex-workers wasting their money on vices as gambling. Some are unable to cope with unemployment and suffer from mental depression while others are unable to deal with health challenges including diabetes and hypertension. This has affected families and resulted in divorces, domestic violence and premature deaths.

In the 21st century, the society has tended to overlook the importance of agriculture. The government’s progressive decision to reopen the Debe campus means the availability of tertiary education for thousands, including children of ex-sugar workers, to gain new skills and discover new talents.

Unemployed men and women, who once worked on the sugar plantations, are no longer liberated. Those who are still alive now depend on assistance and healthcare from the government. Also, many of these retrenched workers are unable to send their children to primary and secondary schools.

Past governments should have considered providing scholarships to the children of ex-workers who are willing to be educated. Few made efforts to assist these former sugar workers. Private businesses should have considered funding programmes to improve the welfare of this forgotten and marginalised part of population.

Any money that is invested into these ex-sugar workers and their children would serve a much greater benefit. Agriculture is the lifeblood of developed nations.

It’s too late to consider reviving the sugar industry. Houses were built on some of the prime agricultural lands. If ever the sugar industry is to be revived, maybe it could be achieved on a smaller scale. Of course, this venture will need foreign and local investment to be successful. Other Caribbean countries need to also consider protecting or reviving their sugar industry.

Some of us have never fully understood the repercussions of the malicious closure of the sugar industry. The younger generation must know TT’s agricultural past, the lifeblood of our region and this could explain why our annual food import bill is so high.