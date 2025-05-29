Sieunarine Persad Coosal receives special award as...Trinidad and Tobago first to receive Ayodhya Sri Raam Lalla replica

Sieunarine Persad Coosal looks at the replica of Shri Raam Lalla. -

On May 25, the Ayodhya Sri Raam Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago hosted a grand welcome celebration for Ayodhya Sri Raam Lalla’s arrival to TT. The event took place at One Central Mall, Charlieville.

Shri Ram is a revered figure in Hinduism, known as Purushottam – the ideal man – and the hero of the Ramayana, one of the religion’s most celebrated epics. His story upholds

dharma (righteousness) and unwavering commitment to duty. Considered the seventh avatar (incarnation) of the god Vishnu, Shri Ram stands as a guiding light for millions of devotees seeking a path of virtue and devotion.

Partnered with the Ayodhya Sri Ram Organisation of TT to help host the welcome celebration was the Shri Krishna Chaitanya Sabha Incorporated headed by swami Jeevan Changoor, also known as swami Sadasivananda Saraswati Maharaj. His team established ten

puja (Hindu prayer ceremony) stations at the venue to accommodate thousands of devotees, offering a space for worshippers to express their love and devotion to Sri Ram Lalla.

The swami shared the background behind the arrival of this sacred murti. “In recent times the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, India, consecrated a beautiful murti depicting the child form of Shri Ram called Shri Raam Lalla. After 500 hundred years the actual birthplace of the Hindu deity Shri Ram was reclaimed and a beautiful mandir in his honour was established. The Government of India saw it fit to create a beautiful image of the lord, that was erected and installed in the said Mandir,” he said.

One year later, four such replicas have been made for global distribution. “TT was first in line to receive such a priceless gift donated by the government and friends of Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir, India.

“This murti represents faith, fearlessness, courage, and determination. It’s a constant reminder that good triumphs over evil. In this age of

kali yuga (dark times), black is the colour of resilience, fertility and the ecology of the earth. This was a historic moment for TT that will resonate for decades,” Changoor said.

Delivering the welcome address and receiving a special award for his “noble generosity that echoes the eternal values of Bhagwan Shri Ram” was Sieunarine Persad Coosal.

In his remarks, Coosal reflected on the struggles of the Indian indentured labourers who first brought Hinduism to TT. “It is therefore no coincidence – no mere accident of fate – that our ancestors carried with them not only physical belongings, but the sacred holy scriptures nestled deep within their hearts. Alongside their few possessions, they brought the enduring love and devotion to the most beloved of deities, Shri Ram,” he said.

Coosal noted that in Shri Ram, those early migrants saw their own journey reflected. “Just as Shri Ram was exiled from his kingdom and forced to wander far from home, so too were our ancestors – torn from the land of their birth, cast into unfamiliar soil, and often treated with disregard. Yet, like Shri Ram, they never allowed sorrow or hardship to extinguish their

dharma – their sense of duty, righteousness, and purpose,” he said.

He further pointed out that they toiled in the fields and sowed more than crops. “They sowed values. They recreated Ayodhya wherever they settled, not with stone or gold, but with faith, sacrifice, and love. And how did they build this sacred Ayodhya? By planting within their children the timeless teachings of the holy scriptures – of honour, of service, of compassion, and strength.”

Coosal concluded that “We are living proof of their devotion, endurance and unbreakable bond to a heritage that refuses to fade.”

Accepting the award on behalf of his ancestors, Coosal expressed a desire for stronger cultural connections with India. “I pray we continue to foster and promote greater ties with the land of our forefathers,” he said, “and that Shri Ram may continue to bless our great country and all our people.”