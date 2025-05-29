Prison authorities search for contraband thrown over the wall of the Port of Spain prison

The Port of Spain prison on Frederick Street. - File photo

PRISON officers at the Port of Spain prison on Frederick Street launched searches on the morning of May 29 after a man was recorded throwing a bag, believed to contain contraband, over the facility’s perimeter wall.

A video of the incident has been circulating on social media, as well as images of the alleged culprit.

Newsday understands the man suspected of throwing the bag is from Duncan Street and is reportedly out on bail for a similar offence, though this has not been confirmed by police or prison authorities.

Acting Commissioner of Prisons Carlos Corraspe confirmed searches were underway to recover the items.

“We are engaging in searches now to find the items that were thrown over the wall,” Corraspe told Newsday in a telephone interview.

“The video reflects those items that were thrown over the prison wall this morning and we are engaging in searches based on our internal intel because we didn't immediately get the packages.”

Corraspe explained that the searches involved several cells within the prison as officers worked to track down the missing packages.

“Once we had the information that items came over the wall we are engaging in the searches now of various cells at the prison to determine where these items are and to find them.”

Asked whether the contraband would have been intercepted if it had not been captured on video, Corraspe insisted officers would have eventually recovered it.

“Yes, because at the end of the day whatever is thrown over lands somewhere and once it lands in the prison then our officers normally will operate to confiscate,” he said.

He acknowledged, however, that inmates sometimes retrieve items before officers can get to them.

“Sometimes the item may be thrown over in a location where inmates are around and when that happens of course they will try to ferret it into the prison,” he added. “That is why in this particular case we are looking, but on a daily basis we are detecting and confiscating packages that have come over the wall.”

Corraspe was also asked about the presence of patrols around the prison, particularly on Pembroke Street opposite the facility.

He confirmed that security is routinely rotated along the perimeter but said determined offenders tend to exploit gaps in coverage.

“Absolutely,” Corraspe said when asked whether additional security measures were being considered.

“We have patrols around the prison, so it is not to say that it is only there (on Pembroke Street) but of course persons are looking out and when they see an opportunity then they act.

“It is not a case where the patrols remain in one location. They have lookouts so that they will know, okay, we are on the Pembroke Street side or we are on the Frederick Street side, then they will utilise another street to throw over.”

On the issue of the type of contraband typically smuggled into the prison in this manner, Corraspe said cell phones, cigarettes and narcotics were among the most commonly recovered items.

“Invariably these items, what we have seen is prohibited items like cell phones, cigarettes and narcotics,” he said. “Those are the main items that we have been confiscating. But in this particular instance, we cannot presume anything because anything could come in those packages.”

He said the priority now is to recover the items and only then would the prison service be in a position to identify what was thrown over the wall.

“When we conduct our searches, we would find the items and we would be in a position to see what exactly (they are) because without getting the package directly you can only make assumptions.”