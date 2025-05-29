PNM general election post mortem at Balisier House

Opposition senators Dr Amery Browne and Janelle John-Bates. - Photos by Mya Quamie

THE PNM held a post mortem to discuss the April 28 general election on the evening of May 28 at Balisier House, Port of Spain.

With Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles having arrived earlier for the 5 pm meeting, Newsday saw several parliamentarians arrive from 4.30 pm including Senate opposition leader Dr Amery Browne, Senator Janelle John-Bates, Senator Melanie Roberts-Radgman, Senator Vishnu Dhanpaul, Diego Martin Central MP Symon de Nobriga, Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland and Malabar/Mausica MP Dominic Romain.

Former/past MPs present included Roger Monroe, Kennedy Richards and Randall Mitchell. Defeated PNM candidates attending included Sanjiv Boodhu, Lisa Atwater, Natasha Mohammed and Beatrice Bridgelal.

Several people told Newsday they expected the meeting to go on until very late. Newsday understands the event was for all constituencies.

The election saw the PNM swept from government as its tally of seats in the House of Representatives fell from 22 to 13. Several big names losing their seats including Faris Al-Rawi in San Fernando West, Terrence Deyalsingh in St Joseph, Foster Cummings in La Horquetta/Talparo plus Ayanna Webster-Roy and Shamfa Cudjoe in Tobago East and West respectively.

Since the election loss, under former prime minister Stuart Young, and on the general council's near-unanimous recommendation, the PNM MPs on April 30 chose Pennelope Beckles to become Opposition Leader. She received her instruments by President Christine Kangaloo on May 6.

The party will choose a 16-strong new executive committee to be led by a political leader with balloting across all 41 constituencies nationwide, on June 22, under a one man, one vote system of all party members. Results will be announced at a special convention on June 27.

Beckles has offered herself as PNM leader. Reports are that the deadline for nominations for all posts is June 2.

Following MPs having split 11/nine – at a PNM meeting in Tobago – in initially favouring Young as PM over Beckles, and since the party's election defeat, reports are that certain differences of opinion still endure.

Some in the PNM have advocated a September date for the party election – to give members a chance to recover from the April 28 defeat – yet others urged a June election so as to not leave the party rudderless – the latter view prevailed as announced by PNM chairman Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly on May 20.

Meanwhile, under the theme Let's Rebuild, Beckles has visited several constituencies in what was reportedly a post-mortem of the elections defeat. She detailed these visited in Facebook posts under the hash-tags, #RebuildReconnectAndRestore, #PennyProvenAndTrusted and #WeDoingThisTogether.

On May 7, she visited PNM activists Point Fortin, saying "Point Fortin has experienced significant development, yet the residents still felt abandoned.

"We are a resilient movement that has made mistakes in the past, but we are committed to rebuilding and refocusing on serving the people of TT."

Beckles went to an appreciation dinner at the PNM office in Tabaquite on May 9. In an online post she said, "It was a delight to gather with my PNM family as we celebrated the contributions of those who drive the success of our great party."

On May 20, she visited PNM members in La Brea. On Facebook she said, "Addressing our people and listening to the concerns of our party members remain my top priorities as we work towards rebuilding this great movement. We have begun the journey to rebuilding our party."

That day she also joined the monthly meeting of a party group in northern Port of Spain as reported in a post by Councillor Abena Hartley.

On May 22 she visited PNM members in Couva North. She said, "When Dr Eric Williams began his journey to build the PNM, his principles were centred around the people on the ground. We are here to listen to our members.

"When you think of Balisier, it symbolises resilience and recovery. We are committed to rebuilding and refocusing on serving the people of TT."

In a post on May 24, Beckles detailed meeting PNM members in Moruga/Tableland.

She said, "This marks the first of many meetings aimed at ensuring we provide strong representation for the constituency.

"We must focus on our people. The days ahead will be challenging, but by working together, we will emerge stronger."