Our hypercritical Ministry of Education

Judy Kublalsingh -

JUDY KUBLALSINGH

THE SINGLE greatest dilemma of the past government executive was its abysmal failure to execute. Governments execute through their ministries. When a government cannot resuscitate its ministries to act, they flounder, and floundering ministries have been a burdensome scourge of our national existence.

Our ministries must be powerful workhorses of the state. Foreigners will not develop TT. We cannot await contractual help to save our country. The will and the managerial capacity must come from within the government; from officials capable of demonstrating plans and executive actions required to rescue the state and government from its present paralysis.

Historically, in liberal democracies such as ours, males were given what are called the hard ministries: the Economy, Energy, and National Security. Next in line were the medium to soft ministries: Agriculture, Health, and Transportation. Last in the race were the even softer ministries, where women were traditionally placed, or the spare ministries: the Environment, Youth, Culture, and Education.

What we had failed to realise, however, is that today, youth, culture, and education are anything but soft issues. They are the pivotal issues around which the future of the country will revolve. Just take a look at our failures in these areas and our horrific crime situation and you must see why we are in the nasty quandary we are in today.

I have never encountered a child who didn't possess a natural curiosity and appetite for learning. In the first 18 months of life, we learned to speak just by listening to people making all sorts of clucking noises around us. No one taught us.

Learning to speak, like walking, is such a complex matter that we couldn't teach it. Equally, children absorb language. Grow them in a home with people who speak five different languages and, with time, they can absorb all five languages.

The problem they have is with education – the system we devised to teach them things.

The faulty premise behind most modern education systems today is that education is essentially information. The teacher has been allotted the unenviable task of piling children with so much data and information that most people believe storing up heaps of information constitutes a good education. The more “information” you absorb, the more “educated” you are.

This system has become so one-dimensional that every year we find ourselves churning out an abysmally small group of “winners” and a battalion-size army of “losers.” And irrespective of which category your child falls into, the winners are often no happier for it in the long term than the losers.

A system that engenders in its endgame a small group of “winners” and a majority group of “losers” is a massively cruel process for many children. And they are dangling off the edges of the system, acting out their angst.

The dilemma is that academic or intellectual ability is a very specific ability that uses essentially one dimension of intelligence. The intellect functions exclusively with the backing of memory. Think of it. If you lose your memory, the intellect is just about useless.

So, we have been equating the mind's capacity to record or store information with intelligence and have, conversely, largely ignored the far broader dimensions of intelligence beyond the intellect. In creating such a narrow concept of ability, we have inadvertently created an even larger concept of disability.

Children from all walks of life are told that they have problems or disorders that they may not have. They are engendered by the system itself, and if you redefine “ability,” many of these problems may well disappear.

Psychologists will tell you, incidentally, that the more information you heap on the mind, the easier it is for a child to develop an aversion to attention. More information, less focus, absorption, and attention.

There is also a school of thought that dictates that overwhelming children with information indeed diminishes, if not eliminates, the possibility of true intelligence. So, what happens is that we excel at regurgitating information that has been spoon-fed to us, and the ability to think critically on any issue flies out the window. We essentially go through life repeating what others have said. We become second-hand human beings, recycling the garbage we have picked up from all sorts of questionable sources.

This is why, as a starting point, giving laptops to children should be accompanied by some training in digital literacy. This training should be part of a school’s computer literacy programme. We never take to the roads and drive willy-nilly without first securing a licence to drive, but we trust that children would be able to navigate the cavernous world of the internet without training.

Digital literacy is the capacity to find information that is factual and verifiable. Many computer users, including adults and professionals, are simply unable to find factual sources, and unable to verify fake or accurate sources and information.

A substantial body of the links and information on the internet is fake, meant to manipulate for ideological, political or market purposes. Granting laptops without digital literacy training for teachers and pupils only further expands the classes and cohorts of people who fall easy prey to the lures of dominant ideological, economic and political systems globally.

Globalisation should link global citizens and networks on the basis of fact, truth, the verifiable, not propaganda and dogma.

I am hopeful.

Perhaps our minister of education would have the audacity to fix and reform our flailing system?