Nalis hosts cultural performance on May 29

Members of the Bhojpuri Folk Troupe at a recent performace at a yagna prganised at the Fun Splash Park, Debe. Photo: Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Co-operation Facebook page -

In celebration of Indian Arrival Day 2025, the High Commission of India, the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Cooperation in collaboration with the National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis), will host a cultural performance by a visiting Bhojpuri Folk Troupe from India.

A media release said, the event takes place at the Amphitheatre, National Library, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain on May 29.

Headlining the performance is Dr Shailesh Shrivastava, internationally acclaimed as the Queen of Bhojpuri Singing and a recipient of the prestigious Central Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, presented by the President of India, Her Excellency Droupadi Murmu. Shrivastava will be accompanied by Pt Kalinath Mishra, an acclaimed tabla maestro from the Banaras Gharana and fellow Akademi awardee. Also performing are professional dancers from the Indian film industry, the release said.

This event seeks to honour the rich cultural traditions of the Indian diaspora and highlight their contributions to the cultural fabric of TT.