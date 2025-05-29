Mid-year review coming in June

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar speaks at a post-cabinet meeting at the Office of the Parliament, Parliamentary Complex Cabildo Building, St Vincent Street, Port-of-Spain, on May 22. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

The government is preparing for its mid-year review in June, two months after it was elected into Government in the April 28 general elections.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar announced at a post-Cabinet media briefing on May 29, that the Parliament's Standing Finance Committee would sit on June 16 and the mid-year review will be held on June 18.

“That is a very important exercise because we have to find money, shift money from one head to another, so we can continue running the government until the end of the fiscal year.

“We are at a very crucial period to continue the funding of government agencies and departments. The exercise is taking a lot of time. As a new administration, it will take longer than a returning administration.

“We signed up for the job. It makes no sense to to come and blame people, however, anyone in my government or anyone being paid with taxpayer dollars will be open to criticism or praise. We are open to both.”

Responding to questions from the media, Persad-Bissessar said the biggest challenge in writing the mid-year review was finding the money.

“This is why we are trying to cut costs where we can. There are other options. We have already floated the treasury bill, which will bring in some revenue. There are a few other measures that can be used to fill that hole that is there in the finances of the country. We can renegotiate certain loans, so we do have some options.”

On May 9, Persad-Bissessar said the government had to find money to plug a projected $11 billion “hole” in the treasury.

She added that requests were made for information from the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure on the condition and construction of roads.

“It’s a shame that tens of billions of dollars have been spent over the last ten years and we can hardly find a good road in the country and flooding is rampant.”

She said she asked the minister to request and get audited the test results for the roadworks done in Manzanilla, the Cumuto highway extension, the Point Fortin highway from Otahetie to La Brea, the highway widening in Chaguanas and the new Omera road.

“I have also requested an update on the status of personnel and projects in the highways divisions, PURE unit, NIDCO and drainage division.

“Particular attention will be paid to PURE, NIDCO and the drainage division which have all spent billions and yet shamefully the road and drainage infrastructure are quite terrible in most places,” she said. “These units seem to be operating like private family-run businesses and that will come to an end.”

Persad-Bissessar said she was also requesting information on Bridgemans, the company that owns the Cabo Star.

“Many of you may have forgotten about Bridgemans, but the Cabo Star is owned by Bridgemans and is still operating despite all the scandal. All the facts relating to that company will be revealed.”