Married and Mischievous goes to SAPA for one night only

The cast of Married and Mischievous. -

RS/RR Productions brings its latest play Married and Mischievous to the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) on June 8.

A media release said, after two packed houses at Queen's Hall last weekend, this adult-only comedy is taking its laugh-a-minute mayhem south for one unforgettable evening.

"This is not just a play – it's an experience," said director Debra Boucaud Mason. "The response has been absolutely phenomenal. We've created something that speaks directly to the hearts and funny bones of married couples everywhere."

Married and Mischievous explores the comedic complexities of marriage through three distinct couples whose night takes unexpected turns. The adult-only content ensures mature themes are handled with both humour and authenticity, creating an evening of entertainment that resonates deeply with audiences while delivering non-stop laughs, the release said.

Under Mason's direction, the play features Richard Ragoobarsingh, Leslie Ann Lavine, Zo-Mari Tanker, Kearn Samuel, Kala Neehal, Nicholas Subero, and Benita Wilson bringing to life the hilarious chaos that ensues when three couples, one night, and too many drinks collide in spectacular fashion.

SAPA box office open on June 2 from 12 noon-6 pm daily.

Showtime is 6.30 pm.

For more info call 481-2185, 338-6024, or 744-7581 or visit RS/RR Productions

on Facebook.