Make Imbert PNM leader

Colm Imbert - File photo

THE EDITOR: Good day, TT. I want to humbly suggest that Colm Imbert be made the political leader of the PNM.

He has the experience. He acted as PM many times. He has the support of the financiers of the party.

Let us do what is right for the country. Make Imbert the PNM leader now.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town