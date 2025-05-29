Let love, peace and harmony reign

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: How great it is to celebrate Indian Arrival Day in TT. By now most of us are aware of the history behind it, for every year we are reminded of that perilous journey from India with its many challenges.

I encourage all to take into consideration those who came here, some against their will, others by consent, and to realise its purpose. I do not believe they came by chance. I believe it was divinely orchestrated by God.

TT is well blessed with many races. As one person said to me, we are a real pelau, “a piece of everything.” We should never take this for granted, for we are the better for it. Hence we should always try to live in love, peace, and harmony with each other.

I have heard people brag about us as being the most friendly and loving people, but we need to do some serious adjusting. We do have wonderful people here, but at times we have allowed race and politics to drive a wedge between us.

As we celebrate Indian Arrival Day, my plea to all is to put aside our differences and see each other as part of the plan to make TT truly great. This should be our vision: working hand in hand as one people.

To our leaders, you must set the example so that those who look up to you will be willing to follow your lead. My heart's desire is that we will once more unite and the insults, hate, and bitterness that often raise their ugly heads will soon be a thing of the past.

Do celebrate and enjoy the day, remembering we need each other if TT is to rise again.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail