Kerwyn Garcia invested as deputy chief scout

Kerwyn Garcia receives the National Scarf from National Scout commissioner Mark Ainsley John, looking on is national youth commissioner Nikoli Mohammed. -

The Scout Association of Trinidad and Tobago formally invested Kerwyn Garcia SC, husband of President Christine Kangaloo, as deputy chief scout at a national ceremony held at the South Central District Scout Activity Centre.

A media release said, the event reflected the enduring dignity of the scout movement and affirmed its continued place in the life of the nation.

The ceremony was attended by ambassadors of Colombia, Panama, and the Republic of Korea; Dr Michael Dowlath, Minister of Education; and San Fernando Mayor Robert Parris. Their presence affirmed the relevance of Scouting in diplomacy, youth development, and international cooperation.

Young people travelled from Sangre Grande, Point Fortin, Guayaguayare and Tobago as they gathered not only to witness the investiture of the deputy chief scout but to honour the occasion with their presence, their performance, and their leadership, the release said.

Over the course of the weekend, young people camped on site and carried out all elements of the ceremony. They took responsibility for logistics, ushering, programme delivery, and protocol. They also constructed a full traditional scout campsite. The activities were coordinated under the leadership of Nikoli Mohammed, national youth commissioner and camp chief. These efforts were not symbolic; they were substantial and formative, the release said.

The investiture included the presentation of the red, white, and black scarf, the highest scarf of the association. Its colours signify the national identity of TT. Its place near the heart represents loyalty, unity, and service. The scout walking stick, presented jointly by the national scout commissioner Mark Ainsley John and Mohammed, symbolised guidance, strength, and the responsibility carried by those who lead in scouting.

Performances by young people were marked by clarity, discipline, and joy. Their Scout yells and artistic presentations reflected the spirit of the movement. The final ceremonial yell, led by Garcia, resounded across the site. With a single word, “Bravo”, the deputy chief scout acknowledged the success of the ceremony and the service of those who had brought it to life, the release said.

In his final act before departure, Garcia presented the Medal of Commendation to two members of the association, Andria Narinesingh and Bilqis Mohammed were recognised for their significant contributions to the international advancement of the association through their leadership in the foreign service. That these awards were presented in the presence of foreign ambassadors affirmed the global reach and diplomatic weight of the scout movement.

Lord Baden-Powell, the founder of scouting, once said, “Scouting is a movement for good citizenship, guided by self-discipline, not imposed discipline. It is a school of character, not of instruction alone.”

The Scout Association of TT extends its thanks to all who contributed to the success of this national ceremony. It reaffirms its commitment to developing young citizens of character through service, leadership, and the living values of the scout promise.