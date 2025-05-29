Jabloteh, AC PoS battle for last Caribbean Club Shield spot

In this file photo, San Juan Jabloteh flanker Trevis Byron (C) charges towards goal as AC Port of Spain’s Haile Beckles goes for a tumble during their TT Premier Football League match at the St James Police Barracks on February 2, 2025. -

Either San Juan Jabloteh or Athletic Club Port of Spain (AC PoS) can still secure qualification to the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Club Shield tournament, pending their performances in the final round of Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier one matches this weekend.

Both teams received a last-minute window of opportunity to qualify for the Club Shield on May 27, when CFU issued a correspondence to the TT Football Association, saying that one more spot was available to the fourth-placed team in the domestic top flight.

“This additional spot is specific to the 2025 edition of the tournament and does not imply a permanent increase in the number of spots allocated to the TTFA,” the CFU statement read.

“We are confident that this opportunity will further encourage healthy competition within your domestic league and offer another deserving club the chance to compete at the regional level.”

Jabloteh are currently fourth on standings, on 38 points with one match remaining against Club Sando at La Horquetta Grounds on May 31, from 5 pm. Victory for the San Juan-based team would affirm them a spot in the CFU competition.

However, dethroned 2024 league champions AC PoS are fifth on 37 points, and take on 1976 FC Phoenix in their final fixture at Arima Velodrome on the same day, at the same time. The only way AC PoS can secure fourth spot after the final round is if they defeat the Tobago-based Phoenix, and Jabloteh either lose or draw.

This year’s league winners Defence Force (59 pts), and second placed MIC Reboot Central FC (43 pts), have already secured the two spots for the upcoming Concacaf Caribbean Cup. Third-ranked Miscellaneous Police FC (42 pts) captured the lone Shield Cup spot, before CFU’s announcement two days ago.

And despite Jabloteh and AC PoS unable to contend for any more domestic titles this season, CFU has provided them with one final shot at securing Concacaf football. Both matches are now considered high-stakes affairs for the two teams.

For Jabloteh, this last-minute revelation has reignited belief among players and staff. Club director and general manager Phillip Fraser believes this opportunity could be a pivotal reward for his youthful squad.

“We are in fourth position and are hoping to maintain that position after our final game,” said Fraser. “Qualifying for the Club Shield will put the icing on the cake for our young team who really put out their best and strived throughout the season. The reward will be great for them to get the opportunity to play at this level and show their talent.”

Fraser noted the team’s familiarity with the Concacaf stage but saw long-term benefit of what this chance means for a side in transition.

“We’ve played at Concacaf level before so it’s nothing new for us, but it would be really good for our young charges who have worked hard. Most teams have experienced players, so this would be a good end to the season for us.”

The announcement of the extra spot came as a surprise boost, sparking renewed energy within the camp.

“We spoke with the players yesterday (May 27) to let them know they still have this chance. After last Saturday, they thought everything was gone. Now they’re excited and raring to go. We’re looking forward to that, to give the players further exposure for their personal development.”

While Jabloteh prepare to defend their position, AC PoS are quietly plotting a late-season twist. Despite a difficult campaign, head coach Walt Noreiga sees their clash against FC Phoenix as a shot at redemption.

“The most we could do is win our last game and hope that Club Sando get a result against Jabloteh,” said Noreiga. “We just have to do our part, execute, and make sure we get the three points to give ourselves a fighting chance.”

Having finished second (2023) and first (2024) in the last two TTPFL seasons, and also qualifying directly for the Concacaf Caribbean Cup, this would be the first time AC PoS would potentially enter the Club Shield. Still, Noreiga sees value in the competition.

“It will be a massive boost for us. We qualified for the Caribbean Cup the past two years and it’s something we want to improve in. It augurs well for the club and the players to grab that fourth spot.”

The AC PoS squad will train again on May 30 before their do-or-die fixture the next day.

“The boys know the situation and what is ahead of them. It’s an opportunity to save some face this season. We didn’t really challenge well to defend the title, so it’s a slim opportunity, but one we have to make the most of. It would be impressive to qualify for a Concacaf tournament three years in a row.”

Both matches kick off at 5 pm on May 31 and sets up a nail-biting conclusion to the TTPFL campaign — with coveted regional football hanging in the balance.