Gun, ammo, drugs in a roof on Duncan St

SEIZED: Senior Superintendent Glenn Charles with the drugs and ammunition at a room in the Port of Spain City Police headquarters on Wednesday. - Photos by Jeff Mayers

Quantities of ammunition including the ones that pierce armour, a revolver, and narcotics including Lidocaine – an anaesthetic used to sedate human trafficking victims, were found in the roof of a structure on Duncan Street, Port of Spain on May 28.

Police said that acting on a tip-off, officers went to Duncan Street, cordoned off an area and began a systematic search. The later found the items on the roof of a building. No arrests were made.

Officers recovered three kilos of marijuana and 240 grammes of cocaine with a combined street value of over $200,000 along with an assortment of sealed ampoules containing in liquid form.

Half of the 78 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition was said to be of an armour-piercing variety. Officers also seized eight rounds of .45 ammunition, 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition, one nine-millimetre magazine, one AR-15 5.6 magazine and a .38 revolver.

A license plate PDX 8630 was also found.

Senior officers who spearheaded the operation spoke to reporters in the charge room of the Port of Spain City Police unit.

“When you look at the type of ammunition that was found here, one would recognise they are of a very high calibre. One of these 7.62mm rounds is capable of killing more than one person,” said ASP Mongroo.

“So we want to recognise this as a significant dent made in crime and we want to continue to work not just with the officers in the division. We implore all the business people, residents and people in the community to continue to work hand in hand with the police so we can continue the fight against crime.”

Supt Nicholls said the find represents the outcome of a useful collaboration with members of the public.

“Once you see something, say something. Once the police are given valuable information this is the action it results in. It’s a job well done and we are grateful to have this kind of ammunition, that could cause problems, off the streets.”

Snr Sup Raymond Thom said the Port of Spain city police have been working together with members of the Port of Spain Division to fight crime in the area.

“We are one in the crime-fighting initiative in trying to ensure Port of Spain remains the safest city in TT,” he said.