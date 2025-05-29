England crush Windies by 238 runs in first ODI

West Indies' Alzarri Joseph (L) is bowled out by England's Adil Rashid during the first One Day International at Edgbaston, Birmingham, England, on May 29. (via AP) -

West Indies suffered a heavy 238-run defeat against England in the first three-match One-Day International series at Edgbaston in Birmingham on May 29.

After the Three Lions posted their second-highest score at the venue of 400/8, batting first, the visitors failed to impress in their chase and were bundled out for a shabby 162 from 26.2 overs.

Put in to bat, the hosts made their intentions clear with fiery starts from openers Ben Duckett (60) and Jamie Smith (37). Skipper Harry Brook (58) and Joe Root (57) also had fine knocks against an ineffective Windies bowling attack.

But it was Jacob Bethel’s stellar 82 from 53 balls, comprising eight fours and five sixes, which propelled England further, while Will Jacks (39) and Jos Butler (37) also had fair contributions.

Fast bowler Jayden Seales (4/84) topped the maroon bowlers while fellow pacers Justin Greaves (2/68) and Alzarri Joseph (2/69) bagged a pair each. Matthew Forde, however, was particularly expensive, giving up 88 runs for no wickets from eight overs.

Set a hefty target of 401 for victory, West Indies were already in trouble at 2/17 from four overs. Captain Shai Hope (25) and Keacy Carty (22) brought temporary stability but neither could champion the charge.

When Hope, Carty and Jewel Andrew departed to plummet West Indies to 79/5 after 14.1 overs, the slipped even further to an inspiring 102/8.

Cameo knocks from Seales (29 not out), Gudakesh Motie (18) and Joseph (12) made no real impact as the Windies were soon removed for 162.

England’s Jamie Overton (3/22), Saqib Mahmood (3/32) and Adil Rashid (2/50) did most of the damage with the ball.

The second ODI bowls off on June 1 in Cardiff while the third gets under way from June 6 at The Oval.

Summarised Scores

ENGLAND 400/8 (50) — Jacob Bethel 82, Ben Duckett 60, Harry Brook 58, Joe Root 57, Will Jacks 39, Jos Butler 37, Jamie Smith 37; Jayden Seales 4/84, Justin Greaves 2/68, Alzarri Joseph 2/69 vs WEST INDIES 162 (26.2) — Jayden Seales 29 not out, Shai Hope 25, Keacy Carty 22; Jamie Overton 3/22, Saqib Mahmood 3/32, Adil Rashid 2/50 — England won by 238 runs.