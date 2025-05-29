Drivers falling victim to armed bandits — Rideshares under attack

Murdered rideshare driver Shakeem Charles. -

RIDESHARE drivers are coming under attack in various parts of the country, with two falling victim to armed bandits within the space of 48 hours this week.

One of the two, driver Keston Ramsey, 35, told police he believed he was saved by prayers on May 27 after four men abducted, beat and left him tied up in the forests near Santa Cruz.

Police sources revealed Ramsey's account to Newsday and showed the mental torture he felt while in grip of the bandits.

Police said Ramsey went to San Juan around 3 pm on Tuesday to pick up a rideshare client.

When he got to the location, two men, one armed with a gun, got into the car and forced him to drive to Santa Cruz where they met two other men who entered the car.

The bandits ordered Ramsey to drive to a forested area along La Sagesse Road, where he was beaten, robbed and tied to a tree.

During the ordeal Ramsey was forced to reveal his banking details, after which the men went to an ATM and emptied his bank account.

Ramsey later told police that the men, after seeing a bible in his car, told him that was of no use as he still got held up. He said the men told him God could not help him and despite having the bible in his car, he was still being robbed and beaten.

Afraid his last moments were near, Ramsey told police, he asked the men if he could pray and also offered to pray for them as well. He said the men told him to go ahead.

Ramsey told police the prayer eventually led to a discussion between him and the men, with one of them even opening up about his problems and struggles in life which led him becoming a bandit.

The men eventually fled the scene in Ramsey’s car but not before they loosened the binding so he could escape.

Ramsey freed himself and walked for several miles before he found help. He went to the San Juan Police Station on Wednesday to give a full statement.

TWO ATTACKS IN 48 HOURS

Ramsey Is the second rideshare driver to be robbed in two days this week.

On Sunday, a TT rideshare driver was robbed by two men whom she picked up in Petit Valley. Hours later police killed two of the suspects in what was described as a high-speed chase and shootout.

The men stole the rideshare driver's car, phone and money, but following a report, police spotted the car in Trincity at 1 am on Monday and gave chase.

The occupants abandoned the car in Reid Lane, D’Abadie and after a shootout with police, three men were held.

One of the men died during the shootout, the other died at hospital on Monday afternoon while the third man remains warded after being shot in his leg.

On February 8, a TT Rideshare driver was robbed after picking up a passenger in St Helena.

This victim later told police he picked up the man, who sat behind him, only to be told that this was a robbery and a gun was pointed at the victim's head.The rideshare driver was robbed of a phone, wallet and the car.

A week earlier, another rideshare driver was robbed, after his passenger asked him to pick up a woman he (the passenger) claimed to know. While waiting for the woman on a street near Chickland Road, two men ambushed the driver and robbed him.

And last year, on July 13, TT RideShare driver Shakeem Charles, 32, was found dead in Penal.

Charles was reported missing on July 10 after leaving his girlfriend’s home in Princes Town, the previous day, and not returning to his Moruga home.

His car was found abandoned later on July 10, at Emon Lane in Valencia. His decomposing body was found three days later with both hands bound, in a bushy area off Sunrees Branch Road.

Police believe Charles, who worked as a part-time rideshare driver, was the victim of a robbery gone wrong after he picked up a passenger.

DRIVERS SPEAK UP

Newsday spoke with two rideshare drivers on May 28, and both shared concerns about the various rideshare apps and the perceived lack of safety for drivers. Both asked that their names not be published.

One of them said he had taken the decision to stop working as a rideshare driver because of safety concerns.

“Every time I hear something like that happen (the robbery of Ramsey) it just reminds me of how unsafe the place is and I stopped doing that kind of work.”

He said while rideshare has been a “really a good thing for people looking for an extra dollar,” he believes the company he worked with was not doing enough to protect its drivers.

“They have everything in place to protect the customers, but for the drivers, there was limited protection for us. That was one of deciding factors for me (to stop doing rideshare).”

The other driver shared similar sentiments and told Newsday the rideshare apps need to do more to vet customers. “You as a driver don’t have information other than a first name and a little picture. And then you have instances where people book rides for others and that is a whole other ball game.”

The driver said he feels unsafe, and added that while he does not rely on the income from his rideshare hustle to pay his bills, for others, rideshare is their only means of income.

“It’s a form of income so most people won’t be able to stop. I could stop if I want, but I don’t want to. I know most people, this is their livelihood so this is a horrible, horrible thing to happen.”

TRAVEE RESPONDS

Ramsey was registered as a driver with the rideshare app Travee.

When contacted for comment, Travee’s marketing manager Atiba Cudjoe told Newsday Ramsey was not on a Travee trip when the incident on May 27 occurred, as his last activity on the app was a cancelled pre-scheduled ride at around 1.20 pm in Trincity.

Cudjoe said the Travee app takes both driver and rider safety seriously and have put measures in place for both.

He said passengers (known as riders) must face a verification process similar to those of the drivers known and this includes the need to upload a form of ID to the app.

“Once a rider verifies their account, a driver can now see, by a verification badge, that this rider is a real rider and he or she is who they say they are,” Cudjoe said. He explained that drivers are notified in advance if a rider is unverified.

“Riders who do not verify the account have a red exclamation mark next to the name so a driver will be able to see that, and that it may be a risk for them to accept the ride job.”

Cudjoe said the driver and the rider can also share details of the trip via any messaging app or any social media platform so that anyone with the link can track the ride from start to finish.

“Additionally, we have the standard SOS button, riders and drivers can press that button in the case of an emergency and that will send an automatic message to their emergency contacts they would have added via the app, about their location, alerting them that they may be in some trouble.”

When Newsday reached out to TT Rideshare managing director Dwight Housend, he asked that we send our questions via e-mail. This was done, but up to press time, he had not responded.

Subsequent calls to his phone went unanswered before he eventually sent a text message saying, “I’ll call you back.” But he did not return the call.

Another app, DeliverMeTT also did not respond to questions on its driver safety and verification process.

When Newsday called the office, we were told the manager was unavailable and we should send our questions via Whatsapp to the same number, as the manager has access to the Whatsapp chat.

The questions were sent but never answered and instead we received an automated response encouraging us to download and review the app.

Police sources said the four men who attacked Ramsey remain at large but investigations are ongoing.