Douglas: ATFA still owed over $3 million in oil spill compensation

Curtis Douglas -

All Tobago Fisherfolk Association (ATFA) president Curtis Douglas says the organisation is still owed more than $3 million for work done during the February 7, 2024, oil spill.

The spill, which blackened 15 km of the island’s south-western coastline, was caused by the overturned Gulfstream barge, which was found lodged on a reef near to the Cove Eco-Industrial Park. The barge was being towed by the Solo Creed tugboat when it reportedly got into difficulty.

At a news conference on May 28 at the Port Mall, Scarborough, Douglas said, “I will let the people of Tobago know it’s been one year and four months, thus far, since the All Tobago Fisherfolk has still not received their full allocation of money for work that was done in the oil spill for the people of Tobago and for the THA.” Douglas said the association has to date been paid close to $2 million.

He called on THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, Finance Secretary Petal-Ann Roberts and the division’s administrator to say when ATFA will get the remainder of its compensation. Douglas said other contractors who worked during the oil spill rehabilitation effort have been paid in full.

“Yet still election come and election go and after a year and four months, you still have not made any utterances about the money for the All Tobago Fisherfolk. Is it because the president (ATFA) name is Mr Douglas? We need to put aside those differences and give ATFA what is due on to them.”

He also scoffed at reports that the claim is still being processed.

“Over six months you are hearing that it is still in accounts to be processed. Well, if that is the case, the entire accounts department should be fired.” Douglas, who was accompanied by several fishers, also accused the THA of victimising fisherfolk on the island.

He said about six fishermen and 12 vendors from Lambeau, who were seriously affected by the spill, are still awaiting compensation.

Roberts said it was initially difficult for the THA to predict what the compensation package would be. “In terms of compensation, we couldn’t do an accurate provision for that. That was under estimated. When the compensation was submitted by the fishermen it came up to $47 million,” she had said.