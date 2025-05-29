Digicel Foundation helps fund Gasparillo homework centre

Subash Ramkalawan, from left, senior superintendent and Whiteland Police Youth Club leader, Derek Manchoon director of Gasparillo Organisation for Community Development, Sherina Supersad, Janice Dookeran Shell TT environment and assurance manager, Penny Gomez CEO Digital Foundation, and Ravi Pooran Maharaj councillor for Gasparillo Bonne Aventure cut the ribbon to open the Gasparillo Homework Enhancement Project at Surprise Recreation Ground, Gasparillo on May 29. - Photo by Innis Francis

DIGICEL Foundation CEO Penny Gomez says the foundation continues to play its role in promoting positive developments in communities throughout Trinidad and Tobago.

She made this comment during a brief ceremony at Surprise Recreation Ground, Gasparillo for the opening of a homework centre there on May 29.

The initiative was done through the foundation's EPIC grant system.

EPIC was launched in 2012 to empower community-based organisations to create significant and sustainable impact by providing financial and technical support for projects that address various social needs.

Some of the projects funded under EPIC include playparks, community gardens, aquaponics, solar-powered hydroponics, refurbishment of community centres, computer labs, youth friendly spaces and upgrades to outdoor sporting facilities.

Gomez said she was particularly pleased when the Gasparillo Organisation for Community Development (GOCD) approached the foundation with an idea to establish homework centres at buildings located at different sporting grounds in Gasparillo.

She told her audience it was not easy for groups to get EPIC grants from the foundation because the application process is rigorous.

The process includes the group providing details of its current annual financial returns, evidence of the project's sustainability, a detailed and realistic budget for the project and the ability to successfully implement the project between 12-16 weeks.

Gomez said it was a major accomplishment for GOCD to tick off all those boxes.

"They came with a plan. I saw a togetherness.

She was confident the centres will benefit their intended users.

Shell (TT) environment and assurance manager Janice Dookeran said the company was happy to partner with the foundation and GOCD to make this initiative a reality.

She said Shell was proud to stand with organisations who recognise what are the needs to be addressed in their communities and "step up to do it."

Dookeran reminded the gathering about Shell establishing a homework centre in Mayaro ten years ago. She said that facility has expanded over time to help a larger number of young people in Mayaro and environs.

Whiteland Police Youth Club leader Snr Supt Subash Ramkhelawan noted members of the GOCD often used personal resources to help young people in the community to access educational opportunities.

"Not all parents can afford the technology (for their children.)."

Gasparillo/Bonne Aventure councillor Ravi Pooran Maharaj was happy about the initiative shown by the GOCD and other residents to get these homework centres established.

"As politicians, we can only do so much."

Former school principal Raffina Boodoosingh was happy that adults could also benefit from the technological resources which the centres will provide.