Derelicts on road

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Near the north entrance to Grand Bazaar by the roundabout, there are derelict vehicles parked on both sides of the road.

An accident occurred by the roundabout because the derelicts blocked the view of the driver.

How is it possible that no one in authority has seen these derelict vehicles on the road? And what are they doing about derelicts all over the country?

J JAMES

Curepe