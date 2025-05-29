Cynical approach to bodycams

Acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin - Faith Ayoung

WHEN it comes to the alarmingly high level of police-involved killings, cops are promising transparency. Yet, they refuse to commit to a basic thing like the release of bodycam footage.

According to police legal officer Zaheer Ali, such a practice would have dangerous consequences.

“Those who are presumed innocent must enjoy that particular right,” he said at the police media briefing of May 27.

“Additionally, you do not want a situation where you reveal footage prematurely and it has the likelihood to prejudice an ongoing investigation or even reveal witnesses.”

At any other moment, this might be reasonable.

But in the year 2025, when the rate of police killings has doubled, it resembles a case of playing smart with foolishness.

For, officers in this country are not at serious risk of being charged in relation to these fatal incidents any time soon. Cases have doubled, but have trials kept pace?

In fact, it is the non-disclosure of bodycam footage – whether to the public or to statutory investigatory bodies like the Police Complaints Authority – that guarantees the lack of an evidential basis for the consideration of charges.

This warped approach to “transparency” is of a piece with the service’s overall cynicism on this matter.

When it comes to bodycams, excuse after excuse has been given.

First, there were not enough. Conveniently, just 1,120 devices were issued in 2023 for a contingent of 6,500. Top cop Erla Harewood-Christopher promised 2,000 more would be purchased. This week, acting CoP Junior Benjamin promised 3,000.

Promises, promises, promises.

But then Sgt Ali’s legal analysis brought us closer to the actual position: cops don’t want rights-imperilling devices.

In fact, they don’t want these cameras at all. If they are worn, they are not turned on. Or fall into mud. Or have a battery charge of 1.5 hours. Nobody is surprised by PCA director David West’s 2024 disclosure that he has never received footage. He’s been in the post for a decade.

Body cameras are used all over the world, from Australia to Uruguay, from the UK to South Africa. In some states in the US, the release of footage is mandatory. This has resulted in innumerable social justice breakthroughs.

Even in countries that do not make disclosure compulsory, rules stipulate footage is to be privately preserved; a citizen may apply for access with restrictions. There is a way to make disclosure consistent with rights.

However, in TT, the police know that unless a law is passed mandating usage, they will continue to enjoy cover for non-use and worse. Even if a law is ever enacted, who will enforce it? The police? The toothless PCA?

We don’t need cameras to see we are being taken for fools.