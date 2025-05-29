Court slams police over six-year detention of businessman’s passport: Unbridled abuse of power

A High Court judge has condemned the police for what has been described as a “clear and unbridled abuse of power” after a businessman’s passport was unlawfully seized and withheld for nearly six years without justification.

The ruling came in a constitutional claim filed by Marq Maurice, a senior executive chief of APAN Energy Services Ltd, a multinational company operating in the Caribbean and South America. Maurice, who was an independent contractor with APAN since 2014 and later became its chief operations officer, was awarded $140,000 in damages for the violation of his constitutional rights, including the right to property and freedom of movement.

The case stems from a 2018 police raid on the Maurice’s Chaguanas home, during which he and his then fiancée were arrested and charged with possession of a firearm, ammunition, and a small quantity of marijuana. The marijuana charge was later dismissed, and while the criminal matters are still pending, his passport was never part of the evidence in those cases.

Despite multiple requests by Maurice’s attorneys beginning in August 2023 and a formal pre-action letter in November, the passport was not returned. Instead, the Commissioner of Police initially claimed the document had been tendered as evidence in court which the judge found to be false.

In January 2024, the commissioner admitted the passport had not been presented in court, blaming the failure to return it on the lack of communication from the investigating officer, Sg5 Matthew Haywood. The court issued an interim order on May 28, 2024, mandating the passport’s return by June 3, which was finally done

In a scathing ruling delivered on May 28, Justice Ricky Rahim found no legal basis for the passport’s seizure or its prolonged detention. Rahim noted that no reason was provided by the police for keeping the passport for such an extended period.

“There is no evidence as to why Haywood seized the passport, as he has

failed to provide a reason. It clearly was but one identifying document

amongst others that were taken that day. The passport was not a

document which was allegedly in unlawful possession of the claimant nor was it the subject of the warrant or something unlawful. “There was, therefore, absolutely no basis in law to deprive him of the use of his passport and the court so finds. “Its seizure was, therefore, wholly unnecessary as a matter of law either for use as evidence or otherwise.

“This was an egregious abuse of power,” the judge wrote. “There was absolutely no basis in law to deprive him of the use of his passport. Its seizure was wholly unnecessary... The detention for years and refusal to return the same on a false basis was a clear and unbridled abuse of power.”

Maurice said he was unable to travel for work, resulting in lost business opportunities, increased costs, and a decline in operational efficiency. APAN, which had major projects across Guyana, Panama, and Honduras, was also impacted by his inability to travel and manage operations on-site. In one case, a simple decision over a water supplier resulted in the company spending nearly three times more than necessary due to his absence.

Rahim also found that the search warrant used in the 2018 raid was unlawfully procured, due to a lack of sworn evidence presented to the justice of the peace. While the warrant was issued in the name of "Mark", the claimant's actual name was "Marq.”

Rahim ruled that the complaint upon oath, the supporting document for the warrant, was effectively "hollow and devoid of legality" as it failed to show that information was given under oath.

Rahim also criticised the lack of oversight and the State’s failure to produce an affidavit from the JP to confirm that sworn evidence had been provided. Rahim warned of the danger of manufacturing evidence without proper documentation and noted the absence of basic procedural safeguards.

Rejecting the State’s claim that the matter should have been pursued through judicial review or trespass or malicious prosecution, Rahim declared the constitutional breaches exceptional, warranting redress under Section 14 of the Constitution. “The unlawful procurement of the warrant led to a chain of events that breached several of the claimant’s fundamental rights,” the judge ruled.

In his affidavit, Haywood admitted to seizing the passport but gave no explanation for doing so.

“It is because of the procuration of the warrant that Haywood was able to

enter the premises and as far as he was concerned, it is the authority of

the warrant that provided him with the basis to seize the passport of the claimant which itself resulted in breach of another constitutional

fundamental right of freedom of movement. “The warrant was, therefore,

the root of the poisoned tree which led to the breaches of other fundamental rights that could only be assuaged through constitutional

relief.

“It would, therefore, be disingenuous to disaggregate the breaches

which give rise to other constitutional relief from the main constitutional

breach because there may be other alternative causes of action. “The court,

therefore, considers this case to be exceptional in that regard and will

grant the relief sought.”

Beyond compensatory damages, the court indicated that vindicatory damages were appropriate to reflect public outrage and deter future misconduct.

“This award must reflect public outrage to emphasise the gravity of the

breach and to deter future breaches7

“The conduct in this case was

egregious. It amounts to an abuse of the power by the police in obtaining

a warrant without providing the required information on oath.

“The provisions that dictate the process for obtaining a warrant ensure the

protection of the individual against arbitrary and high handed action by

the police. It is designed so as to satisfy an officer of the state who

performs a judicial function of the bona fides of the information upon which he must act so as to authorise the imposition of entry into private residence upon that individual by agents of the state.

“In other words, it seeks not to derogate from the adverse consequences of derogation of

fundamental rights.

“The same applies to the seizure and detention of the passport for years.

“This was, simply put, a completely unjustified seizure and detention

reminiscent of the wielding of absolute power for the simple reason of the exercise of the power so as to advantage the claimant and nothing more.

“Added to this, the police set out purposely, it must be inferred, to mislead

the attorneys for the claimant by blatantly telling an untruth.

“The information that the passport was required as an exhibit and was in fact

tendered into court would only have come, it is reasonable to surmise,

from the complainant in the case, Haywood. “This is highly disturbing to say

the least and the award must reflect the public outrage to such actions.”

In February, a High Court judge ruled that

Haywood acted in bad faith when obtaining and executing an expired warrant for a series of searches at the business place and home of firearms dealer Luke Hadeed in 2022.

She said the search warrant was improperly used and should not have been used beyond the initial search. Haywood also obtained a warrant in 2022 for fellow firearms dealer Brent Thomas.

Justice Devindra Rampersad declared Haywood’s procuration of a warrant to search Thomas’ Aranguez dealership was

unconstitutional, unlawful, arbitrary, unnecessary and

disproportionate. He held that the warrant was invalid, null and void and contravened Thomas's constitutional rights.

Attorney Peter Carter represented Maurice while Maria Belmar and Adana Hosang represented the State.