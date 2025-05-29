Celebrating grandparents – a tribute to Pope Francis

Pope Francis died on April 21 at 88. - AP Photo

THE EDITOR: The late Pope Francis was in a real sense unique. His predecessors would have called for the church to look at the poor and needy, sought equality and justice, requested stops to wars and conflicts, and pleaded for these in the context of the Holy Bible's teaching.

His Holiness stands out in his declaration for the recognition of Grandparents Day in 2021, as already adopted in countries like Spain, UK, Germany, France, Canada, Brazil, Estonia, Philippines, Australia. He pleaded with us to "not deprive them of our presence nor ourselves of their wisdom." His suggestion was the fourth Sunday of July.

Our own Inter-Religious Organisation also passed a unanimous motion of acceptance last year. This allows for collaboration among our many religions as we observe and honour our seniors.

The United Nations declared 1999 as the Year of the Elderly. In observance, Grant Memorial Presbyterian School sought to have a one-off Grandparents Day. So successful was it, the day became a fixture on the school's calendar of events.

The following year, in the presence of the then relevant minister, Manohar Ramsaran, a call was made for a national observance.

It went into cold storage until Francis's call in 2021. It was most welcome.

It is timely, by coincidence, that with Mother's Day in May and Father's Day in June, July for grandparents brings a natural flow of family life, including the extended family. July is also the Month of Seniors.

In paying this tribute to the late pope and his legacy, let us all join in duly recognising our senior citizens to the extent of making Grandparents Day as desirable and celebratory as we can without incurring expenses. They will appreciate this more than a virtual interaction.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

via e-mail