bpTT announces first gas delivered at Mento

bpTT's Mento platform off the southeast coast of Trinidad. Photo courtesy bpTT -

Energy giant bp Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT) said the Mento development has safely delivered first gas through connection of the initial discovery well. It said the drilling campaign for the remaining seven gross wells on the platform will now begin.

In a release, bpTT said production from Mento will make a significant contribution towards the 250,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) combined peak net production expected from ten major projects. These projects, which bp announced earlier this year as part of its strategy to grow the upstream, are expected to start up worldwide between 2025 and 2027.

The release said Mento is a 50/50 joint venture between EOG Resources Trinidad Ltd (EOG) and bpTT, with EOG as the operator. The development features a 12-slot, attended facility that is located in acreage jointly licensed by bpTT and EOG off Trinidad’s southeast coast.

bpTT president David Campbell said he was proud to announce first gas from Mento with their partner EOG Resources Trinidad Ltd.

“For bpTT, this represents our second start up this year and it is tangible proof of the benefits of partnering with others to bring much needed gas into production. The bpTT/EOG partnership is progressing well as we continue to work on our next joint venture project Coconut.”

bpTT and EOG are currently working on the Coconut gas development under a similar joint venture arrangement. Start-up is expected in 2027.

Former energy and energy industries minister Stuart Young, in a congratulatory message on his Facebook page, said, “Congratulations to EOG and bpTT. Mento was a project that we negotiated and got done. Great to see first gas production.”

Former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley, in a statement on Facebook, said, “Another egg hatched! From the boardroom in London to the TOFCO fabrication yard in La Brea, my administration worked assiduously to ensure the success of this project. Stuart Young played a critical role in the realization of this key energy sector development.”

The Mento platform was built at the TOFCO fabrication yard, La Brea, Trinidad. Young and Rowley had toured the platform on October 23 and November 13, 2024 respectively.

On its website, TOFCO said the Mento platform was the largest single project ever built at TOFCO. The company fabricated the deck, jacket, piles and subsea spools, with a combined weight of 9,792 tons.