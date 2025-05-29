Benjamin on pannist Regrello's Guinness World record: 'Joshua's win, a win for us all'

Joshua Regrello crosses the 30-hour mark during his pan marathon on December 28. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

Minister of Culture and Community Development Michelle Benjamin said pannist Joshua Regrello’s 31-hour playing feat being officially recorded in the Guinness World Book of Records was a win for us all.

The ministry issued a release as the news of it was reported on several platforms.

She said, “It shows what is possible when talent, hard work, and love for culture unify.

“He played his heart out for Trinidad and Tobago, and the whole world watched on with awe and excitement.

“The steelpan started right here, and today, thanks to Joshua’s amazing feat, it continues to make history. The ministry is proud to stand with him and all our creatives (people) who are pushing boundaries and representing us with purpose and pride.”

Pan Trinbago also congratulated Regrello and said it was a win for the industry.

The body said on its Facebook page on Thursday, "Pan Trinbago congratulates Joshua Regrello on the official confirmation of his Guinness World Record.

"This historic milestone is a win for Joshua, a win for the steelpan, and a win for Trinidad and Tobago — the mecca of steelpan."

The UNC campaigned on the "when UNC wins, everyone wins" tagline for the April 28 general election.

On its website Guinness’ says Regrello holds the official record for the longest marathon playing steel drums.

It recorded that the accomplishment took place in San Fernando on December 27, 2024.