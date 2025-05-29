ACCA, University of London launch new bachelor’s in professional accountancy

The Senate House Steps, University of London, UK. - Photos courtesy ACCA

THE Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and University of London (UoL) have come together to launch a bachelor’s degree for students who are studying for their accountancy qualification.

This collaboration represents the coming together of two world-class brands.

The ACCA, founded in 1904, is a globally recognised professional accountancy body providing qualifications and advancing standards in accountancy worldwide.

It supports a diverse community of over 252,500 members and 526,000 future members (students) in 180 countries.

UoL is a leading provider of digital and blended education, offering degrees in partnership with their 17 Federation partners to around 40,000 students in 190 countries.

The new BSc (Hons) professional accountancy programme integrates degree studies into global accountancy qualification, enabling students to achieve both an academic and a professional qualification.

This ground-breaking collaboration began in 2015 and meant that ACCA was the first accountancy body to join with a university to enable students worldwide to gain a master's degree and a professional accountancy qualification at the same time.

The close and established collaboration that exists between UoL and ACCA will now deliver benefits for undergraduate education through the bachelor’s professional accountancy including:

●The opportunity to complete an accountancy degree programme from a world-renowned university.

●The ability to complete an academic and a professional qualification simultaneously whilst studying for the ACCA qualification.

●Flexibility to study for a UoL degree programme from anywhere in the world with ACCA.

This innovative programme integrates studies for the ACCA Qualification with those for UoL’s BSc (Hons) professional accountancy into one study route, meaning that students can achieve both as part of their route to becoming members of the leading global accountancy body, which has more than quarter of a million members across 180 countries.

The BSc (Hons) professional accountancy has been designed to fit into a student’s journey through the ACCA qualification, with a clear pathway for those wanting to attain a degree.

ACCA students will be able to apply for the degree from December 2025.

Like the ACCA qualification, students will have the flexibility to study for the BSc online anywhere in the world. They can choose between supported online learning or, as it becomes available, face-to-face tuition support, through the UoL's network of recognised teaching centres.

– content, quality and innovation, said: “Choosing between a professional and an academic qualification is a significant dilemma for many students. This new route offers a great career launchpad for those who want to do both at the same time.

“UoL is a world-renowned university with a global reach and values that mirror ours. This new route supports our efforts to increase inclusion and opportunity in the accountancy profession, and to bridge the accountancy skills gap that exists in many countries.”

Dr Sky Zheng, executive director of UoL Worldwide, said: “We have a longstanding commitment to innovating the way we provide accessible, quality, distance education to students around the world. This includes providing courses that allow students to choose the best learning experience to suit them and their needs, whether professional or academic.

“This BSc programme, delivered in collaboration with ACCA, gives students the best of both worlds – gaining both credentials simultaneously to improve their career prospects in global accountancy. We look forward to helping develop the next generation of qualified professionals who can meet the evolving demands of the business world.”

The bachelor’s professional accountancy top up can be achieved in a minimum of 12 months. Students have up to three years to complete the programme to enable flexibility for students to progress as a speed that suits them.

Applicants for the BSc will need to have completed seven of their ACCA applied knowledge and applied skills papers – they will then complete two modules with the UoL, aligned to ACCA’s performance management and financial management papers. In addition, the students will complete a Project module that will allow them to graduate with the BSc and support them on their journey towards ACCA membership as they progress to the Strategic Professional papers.