5 everyday ways AI is changing our lives

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) has quietly slipped into our daily lives, and many people still don’t realise just how much it can do to improve their routines, goals and well-being. For years, we thought of AI as something only tech companies or large corporations could access.

But today, AI tools are available to all of us – right on our phones and laptops – ready to help in deeply personal and practical ways.

In this article, I want to walk you through five ways I personally use AI every single day – ways that anyone can adopt, no matter their background or level of tech knowledge.

AI as my personal trainer and nutritionist

For the first time in my life, I’ve been consistent with my fitness and nutrition goals – and it’s thanks to AI.

I created an avatar in ChatGPT, gave it a name, and told it to act as my personal trainer and nutritionist. We started with an in-depth interview, where it asked me about my current health, fitness goals, schedule and food preferences. From there, it built customised workout plans and nutrition guidance tailored specifically to me.

I log my meals daily, sometimes by simply uploading photos of the foods or the ingredient labels, and the AI gives me feedback. I even share progress pictures, and it helps analyse where the most change is happening in my body so we can tweak the workouts.

It’s like having a personal coach in my pocket 24/7 – and it’s been a total game changer for staying on track.

AI as a career coach

The job market is evolving at lightning speed, and traditional career coaching just can’t keep up. That’s where AI comes in.

I’ve set up an AI thread as my personal career coach. I tell it exactly where I am – for example, “I earn $500 a month, I’m stuck, and I want to break into a new field.” The AI then interviews me, identifies my passions and strengths, recommends the best industries or roles for me, and lays out a roadmap for upskilling.

It suggests online courses, certifications, or skill-building pathways, giving me a clear step-by-step plan to follow. This kind of personalised, adaptive coaching – available anytime, anywhere – is something many people have never had access to before.

AI as a hobby guide and accountability partner

One of the most fun and unexpected uses I’ve discovered is using AI as a hobby guide.

Say you want to learn scuba diving but don’t know where to start. You can tell AI, “I want to learn scuba diving; help me figure it out.” It will help research the right gear, recommend diving schools or clubs, suggest online videos or resources and even help you plan trips.

Beyond hobbies, you can use AI as an accountability partner for saving money, learning new skills, or sticking to personal projects. It becomes your daily progress journal and motivator, guiding you each step of the way.

Project Astra and Project Mariner: AI’s next leap

Google’s Project Astra and Project Mariner represent the next big leap in how AI integrates into daily life.

Project Astra is a multimodal assistant that can see, hear, and understand what’s happening around you. For example, you can point your phone at a broken appliance, and Astra can guide you through fixing it.

Project Mariner is a browser agent that helps with complex online tasks like researching travel plans, managing bookings, or organising large amounts of information. Instead of you manually comparing every option, Mariner does the heavy lifting, saving time and energy.

These tools are signals that AI is moving beyond just chatbots – it’s becoming an active partner in solving real-world problems.

AI as a pocket therapist

Mental health support is one of the most exciting – and needed – areas where AI is making a difference.

According to YouGov, 55 per cent of US adults aged 18-29 feel comfortable talking about their mental health with AI chatbots. Many young people say they would even prefer talking to an AI over a loved one. Platforms like Character.AI are seeing huge usage from people aged 16-30 who are turning to AI for emotional support.

While AI doesn’t replace a trained human therapist, it offers a free, judgement-free, always-available space to process thoughts, reframe challenges, and access guided exercises like CBT (cognitive behavioural therapy). For underserved communities or those who can’t afford therapy, AI offers a critical bridge to support – helping many people get just a little bit better every day.

Final Thoughts

AI is no longer a distant idea – it’s here, reshaping how we improve health, careers, hobbies and mental well-being.

These tools are accessible to anyone, no matter your background. With a little curiosity, you can use AI in daily life to make small but powerful shifts, helping you grow and stay supported every step of the way.