2024 CPL, WCPL brought hefty economic boost to Trinidad and Tobago

Deandra Dottin of Trinbago Knight Riders hits a boundary during the Massy Women's Caribbean Premier League match vs Guyana Amazon Warriors on August 23, 2024 at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. - Photo courtesy Randy Brooks/CPL T20

The 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) delivered a substantial economic boost to Trinidad and Tobago in 2025, “generating a total impact of US$35.6 million.”

A CPL statement on May 27 said over the course of the 12 matches hosted in the country, the tournament contributed to the local economy.

“This impact assessment was conducted by GSIQ, CPL’s official media and sponsor evaluation partner, which analysed the combined effects of organiser and attendee spending, as well as the media value derived from showcasing TT as a premier travel destination across broadcast and social media platforms,” the statement read.

Pete Russell, CEO of CPL, expressed his delight about the tournament’s positive influence.

“We are thrilled to have made such a meaningful contribution to the TT economy through the CPL and WCPL. The passion and support we received for both tournaments was incredible, and it’s clear that CPL continues to be a marquee event in the region. We eagerly anticipate returning in 2025 with the goal of further driving economic growth and delivering an unforgettable experience for fans and stakeholders alike.”