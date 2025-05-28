Yorke calls Warriors' loss to Reggae Boyz a 'game of two halves'

Jamaica's Rumarn Burrell (17) looks to tackle Trinidad and Tobago's Andre Raymond during their Unity Cup match, on May 27, 2025, at the Gtech Stadium, in Brentford, England. - Photo courtesy TTFA Media

TRINIDAD and Tobago head coach Dwight Yorke described his team’s 3-2 defeat to Jamaica in the Unity Cup opener as “a game of two halves,” while stressing that his squad remains a growing unit focused on finishing the tournament on a high, ahead of the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers and the Concacaf Gold Cup.

The Soca Warriors were undone by a slow start but mounted a spirited second-half comeback that ultimately fell just short.

“It wasn’t a particularly great first half, a bit lackadaisical at times,” Yorke said in the post-match press conference at Gtech Stadium in Brentford, England.

“We changed the system slightly and had just a few days to prepare. Not using that as an excuse, but with a couple new players, we struggled early on.”

Yorke’s tactical tweak at halftime, including adjustments to the positioning of the fullbacks, sparked a turnaround that saw TT play with greater control and intensity.

This, after conceding a penalty from Kasey Palmer in the first half, followed by Rumarn Burrell scoring on debut in the 53rd minute to put the Reggae Boyz 2-0 up. A swift response from TT saw striker Isaiah Leacock halve the deficit in the 54th minute, before skipper Kevin Molino equalized in the 69th.

However, a mistake from Soca Warriors' shot-stopper Marvin Phillip three minutes into time added on forced a Jamaica penalty in the dying moments, which defender Richard King buried for the winner.

On his second-half adjustment, which saw TT dominate the majority, Yorke was pleased with his players’ response.

“In the second half, we showed what TT can do when we play at a certain level. We became a different team. Unfortunately, we shot ourselves in the foot on several occasions and gifted Jamaica a couple of goals. But the character and fightback were encouraging.”

“And in the manner that we lost, there’s a lot of disappointment in that dressing room but also it’s a learning thing and we continue to build.

Yorke admitted that inexperience played a role in the defeat, particularly in allowing Jamaica an early two-goal advantage. He praised his charges for a resilient showing in the second period but rued them allowing Jamaica to take control in the opening session, forcing them to play catch-up.

“We’re still a growing team and continuing to build. It’s only been six months since I took over. These experiences are key. We can’t keep giving good teams head starts and then chase them down. We did that (drew level) and it’s very encouraging but we got to be able to manage the team in a much more sensible way and not give away silly goals.”

While missing several players, Yorke refused to dwell on absentees and instead reiterated the focus on progression toward the more critical assignments to come.

“The bigger picture is World Cup Qualifiers and the Gold Cup. We’ve made great strides from when I first took over. The players are buying into the philosophy and you can see the improvement. The goal is to become a team that can compete consistently at the highest level.”

With one more match left in the Unity Cup on May 31, Yorke urged his team to regroup quickly and finish strong. After this tourney, TT resume their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign six days later (June 6), against St Kitts and Nevis, at home at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.

Four days later, they head to Costa Rica for their final Concacaf Group B World Cup qualifier match against the host nation. From June 15, the Warriors begin their Gold Cup campaign against regional powerhouse USA, before facing Haiti on June 19 and Saudi Arabia on June 22.

Yorke wants to end his Unity Cup campaign third-place match on May 31 on a positive note, as the team sharpens up ahead of a hectic international campaign.

“We want to end on a high. We’ve been on a positive run, and we don’t want to take another defeat into our upcoming campaigns. So we dust ourselves down, reflect on the lessons, and get ready to go again this weekend.”

Despite the opening result, Yorke said the Unity Cup is serving its purpose by giving a young squad valuable exposure against top-quality opposition in a unique setting.

“This is a great concept. We may not get to play African teams unless it's a major tournament, so to have this in London, well supported by both sets of fans, is fantastic. It’s giving our young players, many of whom haven’t been at this level, the opportunity to learn and grow.”