Works Minister: Cumuto-Sangre Grande highway stabilised

Minister of Works and Infrastructure Jearlean John, right, with other officials at a site visit to the Elmina Clarke-Allen Cumuto to Sangre Grande highway on May 28. - Photo courtesy the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure

WORKS and Infrastructure Minister Jearlean John said site visits she conducted on May 28 were focused specifically on infrastructure development rather than routine inspections.

Speaking with Newsday by phone, John provided assessments of major projects, beginning with the Elmina Clarke-Allen Highway, a vital link between Sangre Grande and Cumuto.

There were concerns raised on social media about erosion affecting the integrity of part of the highway, built at a cost of $500,000,000.

The highway, officially opened on April 24 — just four days before the general election — has experienced some slippage, John reported.

“Works are ongoing, but recent rainfall and saturated soil conditions have led to some slippage in the area,” she said. “However, contractors have indicated that the situation has since stabilised. A rubberised material has been applied to the affected area to prevent further erosion while construction continues.”

She added a temporary concrete beam has been installed, and she has been advised that final grading is expected to be completed by May 31. Additionally, slope reconstruction is scheduled to begin within the next two days.

“It’s going to be a new piece of infrastructure running along the entire five-kilometre stretch of the road,” she said.

John also noted that erosion-resistant vegetation will be planted along the roadside for additional reinforcement. Despite ongoing rainfall, she confirmed work is continuing without interruption.

Importantly, she said there is no additional cost to the government, as the project remains in the scope of the existing contract, which includes a two-year defect notification period.

“If anything goes wrong during that period, it’s the contractor’s responsibility,” she said. “It’s crucial for project managers and officials to remain vigilant. Often, defects arise during what I call the stress-test phase, when infrastructure is exposed to real-world conditions. But if you respond promptly, most issues can be addressed within the defect liability period.”

Asked whether the contractor had received full payment, John said, “I don’t know if they’ve been fully paid. But typically, a portion, called retention, is withheld. This is standard practice, to ensure that funds are available to address any post-construction issues.”

Newsday contacted former Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan for a comment but did not receive a response. A subsequent WhatsApp message was also sent but he had not replied.