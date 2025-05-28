Vybz Kartel cleared to perform, warned against promoting gangs

Jamaican dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel. - File photo

DANCEHALL artiste Adidja “Vybz Kartel” Palmer has been granted a permit to enter and perform in Trinidad at the One Caribbean Unity Music Festival on May 31 under certain terms and conditions, including the posting of a security bond and restrictions on activities.

In a release, Overtime Media said sources close to the organising committee of Jacho Entertainment said Palmer was officially cleared to enter the country via a permit under Section 10 (1) of the Immigration Act 22/2025.

The permit, labelled Form 17 with the title immigration legislation, says,

“This permit enables Mr Adidja Azim Palmer Holder of Jamaican Passport No (redacted) issued on August 12, 2024 to enter and remain in Trinidad and Tobago for a period of seven days.

“This permit is therefore valid for the period May 27 to (redacted).”

The form stated that the holder is exempted from the work permit and visa requirements for the purpose stated. It said this permit may be cancelled if the holder contravenes the conditions stated herein.

It further said the holder is required to post a security bond, but the figure was redacted.

It also listed the activities which Palmer can and cannot participate in.

The form said he could only do radio interviews between 9 am-12 noon and 1 pm-3 pm on May 28.

It said Palmer could not do crime awareness function activities, panel talks, community walkthrough, meet with officials and similar type activities and meetings at any point while in Trinidad.

“Artiste must not communicate any words or engage in any activity which may likely be construed as promoting a gang – contrary to the provisions of the Anti-Gang Act.”

The form said Palmer’s concert repertoire should exclude material that could be offensive, such as the song Good Like Jesus.

It said the cost for state-provided security and other incidental costs were to be absorbed by the holder.

One Caribbean Unity Music Festival lead Jonathan Gomez said the clearance "paves the way for the top trending event of the weekend to welcome the top trending artiste."

He said: "The Worl' Boss has now been officially cleared to arrive and perform in Trinidad, so all roads lead to the Queen's Park Savannah this Saturday night, where Vybz Kartel will deliver an electrifying performance, alongside some of the nation and the region's top acts. Tickets are still available at all advertised outlets and from our online providers. Kartel returns to the stage in Trinidad this Saturday for the first time in 15 years, so this historical night is not to be missed. See you all there!"