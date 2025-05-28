Unidentified body found in Mayaro

- File photo

POLICE are trying to identify a bullet-ridden body discovered in Mayaro on the morning of May 28.

Newsday understands officers of the Mayaro CID discovered the body shortly before daybreak while on an exercise.

Police suspect the man is Venezuelan as there were Spanish words tattooed on his chest. They were not immediately visible due to blood stains.

Police said the man appeared to be in his 30s and was approximately five feet, six inches tall and had a goatee-style beard.

He was wearing black short pants and black boxers.

He had several bullet wounds on his torso and legs.