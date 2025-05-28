Teachers, parents told – stop bullying children!

Trauma specialist Dr Hanif Benjamin. -

TRAUMA specialist Dr Hanif Benjamin called on teachers to stop bullying their students and provide a safe and sympathetic ear for them to report incidents of bullying. He said parents sometimes set their children up to be bullied.

He was speaking to students and teachers at the Caribbean Colour Splash Committee's 10th bi-annual secondary schools anti-bullying conference at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain on May 28.

Benjamin was the featured speaker at the event which featured schools performing dramatic pieces and original calypsoes all about bullying, its consequences and how to fight it.

He said students and teachers should stand up for students being bullied, in a safe way. He said teachers should monitor social media as it will help them know when something is about to happen.

“You will know when something is about to pop off in a school. You will need to be there to protect. The theme of the conference is Seek Help, and what we have to recognise is that young people will not seek help if they do not feel safe enough to seek help from you.

"So if you do not create a safe environment where they feel they can walk into your office or your space and say, ‘this is what we need to do, this is happening to a friend, this is happening to a colleague,’ they will continue to live and suffer, and we don’t want that for our children.”

He said both teachers and parents must understand the risks posed by bullying.

“When you are quiet, people come at you. When you are insecure, they take advantage, because people smell insecurity. Teachers, your role is to help instil a level of self-esteem in our young students. Young students with strong self-esteem, you must help others as well.”

Benjamin said bullying that happened to someone as a teenager could affect them in their adult lives, leading to them having less confidence and not being able to speak up for themselves. He said some university students have difficulty doing presentations because they had been told "sit down and shut up" so often when they were younger.

Benjamin also took aim at parents who he said create scenarios for their children to get bullied.

“Comb the children’s hair properly! Have the children dressed proper! Because sometimes parents are the problem, because they have an idea of how, ‘I in 1900 used to be,’ and you have to understand that you are creating scenarios to be bullied.

Benjamin called on teachers to look into the reasons why people were bullies or were being bullied.

He outlined the definition of bullying, which he said was a cycle of repeated aggressive behaviour over time. He said there was often an imbalance of power which did not have to be about physical strength.

He said there were four main types of bullying: cyber, mental/psychological, physical and emotional, but that there are sub-types within these.

He outlined the people who participated in bullying as a group exercise: the ringleader/instigator, the target, the assistant(s), the reinforcers, the defenders, and the outsiders.

Guest speaker Jamel "Certified Sampson" Sampson – a notable social media content-creator – captivated the audience as he spoke about how he began creating content, grew his platform and expanded into other businesses. He had the children sing along with him and answered questions from students about being bullied and other topics.

Asked how he dealt with bullying growing up and while he was building his platform over the last ten years, he said,

“I does read my Bible, Proverbs, Revelation, Job, Psalms, all of that, I does read my Bible. Two, you have to be secure in yourself. Sometimes all of those things will happen, people will have things to say. You have to be as confident as you could, it’s not going to be easy but the quicker you get to it, the better it is.

“Confidence takes a while to grow but once you have it, the word is unstoppable. So all you need to do is always remind yourself, give yourself affirmations about I am who I am, I appreciate myself, and I will do better to the best of my abilities.”

The committee said the theme of the conference, Seek Help, delved into the issue of unresolved trauma from bullying in teenagers and its subsequent impact on adult behaviour.

There were 800 schools and 100 teachers present from the following schools: ASJA Girls College Tunapuna, Arima North Secondary, Barataria North Secondary, Barataria South Secondary, Belmont Secondary, Bishop Anstey High School (PoS), Bishop Centenary College, Blanchisseuse Secondary School, Brazil Secondary School, Chaguanas South Secondary, Corpus Christi College, Coryal Secondary School, Diego Martin Central Secondary School, Diego Martin North Secondary, El Dorado East Secondary School, El Dorado West Secondary School, Miracle Ministries Pentecostal School, Morvant Laventille Secondary School, Mucurapo West Secondary School, Preysal Secondary School, Providence Girls Catholic Secondary School, Queen’s Royal College, San Juan North Secondary School, St Francois Girls College, St James Secondary School, St Mary’s College, Success Laventille Secondary School, Tranquillity Secondary School and Woodbrook Secondary School.