St Stephen's College tops RBC Young Leaders

RBC managing director Marc Jardine. -

STUDENTS of St Stephen's College, Princes Town, topped a field of 13 secondary schools to win the 2025 RBC Young Leaders Programme. A project to provide skills-training to vulnerable individuals in their community led the pupils to win $100,000 in sponsorship plus a trophy for first-place.

This was announced at the closing ceremony for the programme at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain on May 27.

Pupil Felicia Mc Intosh in her brief presentation ahead of the results stated, "Leadership is about service. Real change starts small.

"Sustainability is not just about the environment but those who live in it." St Stephen's was also adjudged to have give the best written presentation.

The students of Manzanilla Secondary School placed second, to cop $50,000 in sponsorship towards their project. These pupils were also adjudged to have given the best oral presentation, and had been last year's winners. Bishop Anstey High School placed third and won $25,000 in sponsorship.

The most innovative project was done by pupils from Speyside High School in Tobago, towards promoting awareness of bees ahead of their planned establishment of an apiary. The best student presented was Hillview College's Vinaayak Lall who could not attend as he was representing the school at cricket.

Other projects included Naparima College creating a green space at school to help with mental relaxation, Naparima Girls' High School promoted the protection of coral reefs and El Dorado East Secondary School's project to make furniture out of old tyres.

RBC senior product manager Stefan Simmons said the schools had employed "a very impressive" use of skits, videos, props, costumes and free samples of produce to promote their projects. He praised Speyside for stepping in at the last minute to replace a prior entrant and for not requesting any compensation for lost time.t

Attending the event were Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath and RBC head Marc Jardine.

Jardine said he would be happy to employ many of the programme's pupils at RBC. "Great work in developing a future for us to enjoy!"

Saying RBC sees the value of youth, he said, "The programmes designed to ignite a spark in you."

Urging pupils to educate themselves in a changing landscape, he advised, "Above all, act!"

El Dorado East form four pupil Keighley Williams told Newsday, "Our project was using used tyres and recycling them and turning them into furniture, for the school and the community and businesses. You could choose to decorate your furniture with paint and choose a pattern."

Speyside teacher Margaret Samson-Allen said it felt "really great" for her school to receive recognition.

"The students came on late onto the programme and they worked really hard. I think they felt very rewarded.

"We have a space set aside. We are going to set up apiaries. We are also doing a flower park, as a place where persons can go and visit." She hoped the project could produce a quantity of honey which could be used in foodstuffs like granola. While the project was preparatory, she said the school gad set a time-line by which to harvest honey. "We are going to get some support, so we are going to run with the programme."

From St Stephen's Newsday spoke to two pupils. Njala Gomes said pupils were very excited and very thankful over their participation in the event.

Her friend, Michelle Jadunan, said, "We have put in all the hard work and it has definitely paid off. We are beyond excited.

"We plan to create employment opportunities for people by giving them the opportunity to get a job for the future."