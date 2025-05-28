Skinner Park stand to be named after Kalicharan Mas founders

Masman Ivan Kalicharan, centre, his daughter Ayana Kalicharan-Mahase, left, and her husband Sterlin Mahase, right, sit with standard three pupils of Grant Memorial Presbyterian School to build a backpack for Kalicharan Carnival 2025 mas presentation, Aroma, at the mas camps, Harris Street, San Fernando on February 17. - File photo by Innis Francis

THE San Fernando City Corporation has approved the naming of a stand after the founders of Kalicharan Mas. The announcement came during a statutory meeting of the city corporation on May 28.

Speaking at the meeting, Mayor Robert Parris said the idea was floated earlier this year, before the band's co-founder, Wendy Kalicharan died on May 8.

"Their participation and their flair for culture is what we are known for in San Fernando in terms of Carnival. I made the statement at her funeral that there would be no San Fernando Carnival if it weren't for the Kalicharans."

Parris said the stand will be officially renamed in November during City Month.

"Which is customary. We will do a plaque like we did and put the plaque in Auditorium B downstairs so that our children's children will know who Ivan and Wendy Kalicharan are."

The Kalicharans' daughter, Ayana Kalicharan-Mahase, told Newsday they had not received an official correspondence on the renaming but the family is open to the idea.

"We are grateful that they would be recognised like that."

She said they are grateful it would also celebrate the family's contribution to San Fernando.

Members of the San Fernando City Council also paid tribute to Kalicharan and her family at the meeting. Alderman Vilana Ramoutarsingh described Kalicharan as an icon not only in San Fernando but nationwide.

"She has led the way for women in Carnival and they (her family) have created a legacy in San Fernando in terms of mas and mas production."

Kalicharan, 76, passed away peacefully at her home after a long battle with cancer. Kalicharan was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer in 2020 and was undergoing treatment. Her funeral was held on May 10.