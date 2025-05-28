Roberts urges youths to embrace mental wellness

Minister in the Ministry of Housing Anil Roberts. - File photo

IN his signature high-energy style, Minister in the Ministry of Housing Anil Roberts brought a dynamic mix of passion, candour, and a touch of chaos as he tackled topics like mental health, societal pressure, and the importance of self-worth.

Known for his booming voice, Roberts spoke at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, on May 28 to students and educators gathered for the Youth Mental Health and Wellness Forum.

Roberts said, “Each of us is different. Systems try to make us all the same? That’s not good. You are who you are. Don’t let anybody tell you otherwise.”

A former swim coach, Roberts also shared personal stories about resisting the pressures of his high-achieving, lawyer-filled family.

“My mother, father, brothers, and sisters: all lawyers. My son? A lawyer. Me? Swim coach. At the time, coaching wasn’t even seen as a ‘profession’. But I chose my way. That’s what matters.”

As he took on the stigma surrounding mental health, Roberts didn’t hold back:

“We’re backward when it comes to mental health. If you’re feeling low, they say you’re weak. If a boy wants to cry, they tell him, ‘Real men don’t cry.’ Well, my big daughter’s getting married soon, and I will cry. Nobody can stop me.”

He also called out what he believes is the secrecy that surrounds psychological support, criticising mental health professionals for contributing to the culture of silence:

“You go by a psychologist, and it’s like a secret. Back room, hush-hush. Why? You go to a doctor when you have a fever, don’t you? Why not go to a professional when you’re sad or anxious?”

Roberts urged students to reject shame, embrace vulnerability, and stand tall in their truth, even when that truth clashes with expectations from parents or society.

“Sometimes adults, even parents, are wrong,” he said bluntly. “They push their fears onto you. That causes stress. But you are not a failure because you chose a different path.”

Roberts reminded the audience of their intrinsic value, repeating a mantra-like affirmation:

“One: I am a boy, a great human being made by the Supreme Being.

Two: Nobody knows me better than I know myself.

Three: I will do what’s right, because I have been taught well.”

He also voiced a strong stance against bullying:

“If you need to tear someone down to feel good about yourself, you are the one who needs help. Bullying is a symptom of low self-esteem, and we must eliminate it from schools, from workplaces, and from society.”

As he wrapped up, Roberts brought the focus back to community and resilience:

“Take care of each other. If you see someone being bullied, stop it. This country is yours now. Us older folks? We are closer to the grave than the birth.”

He concluded, “Stay strong. Stay mentally healthy. And achieve.”

Education Minister Michael Dowlath, the keynote speaker, spoke on topics ranging from mobile phone addiction to “constructivism” in education, urging students to build their own “toolkits” for mental wellness.

“You will not find a textbook that will have the kind of information, one textbook, that you’re going to receive here today. Your learning actually occurs by the way in which you construct your knowledge: it’s a strategy called constructivism.”

Circling back to the same rhetorical questions, Dowlath asked: “How do you do it? How do you recognise your state of mind?”

Sharing his observations on youth and technology, Dowlath warned constant phone notifications create a dependence on digital validation.

“After a while, you become dependent on a device to validate who you are.”

Despite his laid-back delivery, Dowlath stressed students must take responsibility for their mental health, encouraging them to seek support and ask questions without fear as he spoke on the importance of emotional intelligence, empathy, and resilience.