Police promise transparency but won't release bodycam footage

Director of the Police Complaints Authority David West. - File photo

Police say although they are committed to transparency in investigating police-involved shootings, they cannot release bodycam footage of the incidents.

This comes amid concerns over an increase in police-involved shootings in 2025 compared to last year, a trend which Police Complaints Authority director David West described as “disturbing” earlier this year.

In March, West noted the number of police-involved shooting incidents, and the number of people dead as a result of these confrontations, had more than doubled this year compared to a similar period last year.

Most recently, three men were killed in two separate incidents between Friday and Sunday.

On May 23, farmer Rolly Brown, 64, was shot to death in his wooden shack by police who claimed he shot at them after they announced themselves.

When Newsday went to the house, there were numerous bullet holes in Brown's pillow, on the wall behind his bed and on the ground beneath his bed.

However, despite police’s claims, there were none in the walls at the two sides of the door, nor were there any signs of forced entry on the door, which can only be opened from the inside.

On Monday morning, three men who were allegedly seen in a car that was reported stolen hours earlier were shot by police after a car chase.

Two of the men have since died while the third remains in hospital.

Acting Police Commissioner Junior Benjamin did not directly address the incidents at the police media briefing on May 27, but said while police have a mandate to “save lives not take lives,” they will not back down if shot at.

“Please do not engage the police. Those situations where people have engaged the police, we recognise that these are the situations that we see these killings.”

Benjamin said he is taking the responsibility of ensuring transparency, integrity and accountability in the police service very seriously.

“We ensure a thorough investigation into all police shootings and we would ensure that level of transparency continues and that level of accountability.

“Where people are culpable, we would deal with them in accordance with our disciplinary or legal framework.”

Asked about the use of body-worn cameras in ensuring transparency and accountability, Benjamin said while there are presently not enough body-worn cameras for all officers, they have procured 3,000 more.

He added he has met with Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander to discuss the need for the equipment to be distributed to officers as quickly as possible and said despite not having enough cameras, officers are use it when it is available.

“We continue to hold on to the principle that all officers once they have body-worn cameras, you are to wear your body-worn camera.”

Newsday asked Benjamin and police legal officer Zaheer Ali about the possibility of the footage being released to the public, for the sake of transparency, similar to what police do in the US.

Ali said although there is no law against releasing the footage, there may be unintended consequences including the violation of due process.

“Those who are presumed innocent must enjoy that particular right.

“Additionally, you do not want a situation where you reveal footage prematurely and it has the likelihood to prejudice an ongoing investigation or even reveal witnesses.”

He added by releasing the footage, police could also inadvertently be guilty of tipping off wrongdoers about the details of a police investigation, a crime on the lawbooks.

“If evidence comes to hand, whether any form of footage or otherwise, and you disclose that, and it's likely to prejudice an ongoing criminal investigation, that can lead to the initiation of another investigation.”