PM, Chief Sec discuss autonomy, Tobago's development

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, second from right, with Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, second from left, Leader of Government Business Barry Padarath, right, and Leader of Assembly Business Zorisha Hackett at a May 27 meeting. - Photo courtesy the OPM

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine met on May 27 to discuss Tobago’s development and its role nationally.

According to an Office of the Prime Minister release on May 28, Persad-Bissessar and Augustine engaged in a productive five-hour long meeting. The release said given their shared commitment to strengthening the legislative and operational relationship between the Central Government and the Tobago House of Assembly, the leaders were joined by Leader of Government Business in the House of Representatives Barry Padarath and Leader of Assembly Business in the THA Zorisha Hackett.

Augustine apprised Persad-Bissessar of a range of long-standing issues affecting the people of Tobago, claiming many of them stemmed from years of neglect under the former PNM administration. The release noted that some of these concerns, described as “low-hanging fruits,” present opportunities for immediate and collaborative intervention.

It added that Augustine welcomed Persad-Bissessar’s commitment and signalled Tobago’s readiness to work hand-in-hand with the Central Government to advance the country’s development.

Discussions, it said, focused on several key areas, including Tobago’s autonomy and right to self-determination; expanding the THA’s legislative and regulatory authority; operational and infrastructural matters relating to national security; land titles; Town and Country Planning; tourism; the construction of the Scarborough Secondary School; the air and sea bridges; export licence for the Studley Park Quarry; the need for continuous consultation with the people of Tobago; the public service; and other matters related to the fifth, sixth and seventh schedules of THA Act 40 of 1996.

It said this meeting represents a significant shift in the relationship between the Central Government and the THA as it ushers in a new era of continuous dialogue, mutual respect, and purposeful co-operation.

It noted that both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to good governance and to delivering meaningful development for all of Trinidad and Tobago.