Niherst, Shell celebrate 2025 NXplorers

First place winners in the secondary school category of the 2025 Shell NXplorers Award Corpus Christi College with their prize at the May 21 ceremony. - Photo courtesy Niherst

THE National Institute of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (Niherst) and Shell celebrated innovation and ingenuity in Trinidad and Tobago at the 2025 NXplorers Awards on May 21.

The awards ceremony at the Festival Ballroom of the Radisson Hotel Port of Spain, Trinidad was abuzz with youthful innovation and excitement, a news release from Niherst on May 27 stated.

It added, “The Shell NXplorers programme is an internationally recognised initiative that empowers secondary and tertiary-level students to tackle real-world challenges in food, water, and energy using STREAM (science, technology, research, engineering, arts and mathematics) principles. Through a process grounded in creative and critical thinking, mentorship, and collaboration, students developed prototype solutions aimed at making a meaningful impact within their communities.”

Niherst said this year’s programme saw robust participation from schools and institutions across TT.

Finalists presented projects that demonstrated forward-thinking approaches to sustainability and a clear commitment to addressing local challenges.

Eighty-seven thousand dollars in prizes were awarded across nine major categories, including most innovative and most impactful.

The top places in the three the secondary school competition went to:

1st place: Corpus Christi College

2nd place: Bishop’s Centenary College

3rd place: Naparima Girls’ High School

Ryssa Brathwaite, social performance and social investment adviser at Shell TT, said, “At Shell TT, we believe that energy solutions don’t begin in the boardroom or the laboratory. They begin in classrooms. They begin with partnerships. And they begin with programmes like this.

“For the past few years, we have witnessed impressive displays of ingenuity and passion—from innovative approaches to sustainable agriculture, to forward-thinking solutions around conservation. The work you have produced gives us great confidence in the next generation of leaders, scientists, and change-makers. Shell NXplorers is just one part of our broader commitment to Social Investment in TT”

Ag president of Niherst Julie David said, “As we look to the future, we see even greater potential for the NXplorers programme to scale, reaching more schools, more communities, and more young innovators ready to take on the challenges of the 21st century. With continued collaboration, we will break down barriers, open doors, and challenge assumptions – so that more of our youth can see themselves not just as students of science, but as leaders, creators, and agents of change”.