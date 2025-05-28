Nigeria edge Ghana 2-1, book Unity Cup final spot vs Reggae Boyz

Ghana's Majeed Ashimeru (8) is tackled during the Unity Cup match against Nigeria, on May 28, 2025, at the Gtech Stadium, Brentford, England. - Photo courtesy Ghana Football Association

NIGERIA clung to a narrow lead to secure a 2-1 victory over Ghana, setting up a showdown with Jamaica in the Unity Cup final.

The Super Eagles made a blistering start, scoring twice within the opening 20 minutes.

Striker Cyriel Dessers opened the scoring, which was followed by an own goal from Ghana’s Razak Simpson, five minutes later.

The match was played at a frenetic pace, with both sides eager to capitalise on defensive lapses.

However, the second half told a different story. Ghana dominated possession and created most of the chances, eventually pulling a goal back in the 70th minute through Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Despite sustained pressure and several promising opportunities, Ghana were unable to find the equaliser, with their finishing proving to be their undoing. Nigeria held firm to see out the match.

Nigeria will now face Jamaica in the final of the Unity Cup on May 31 at Brentford Community Stadium in London.

Trinidad and Tobago will also meet Ghana in the third-place playoff on the same day, at the same venue.