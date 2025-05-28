Mystar: Progress being made to identify suspects in Union Hall murder

CRIME SCENE: Crime scene officers photograph a pick-up van which crashed into a brand new, unlicensed Mercedes Benz after the driver, Salim Abdool, was fatally shot along the Golconda Connector Road in San Fernando on May 27. - Photo by Innis Francis

ASSISTANT Commissioner of Police for South/Central Wayne Mystar said investigators are making progress in identifying the suspects in the daylight murder of SNM Motors Ltd employee Saleem Abdool, on May 27.

Abdool was driving in traffic near VMCOTT around 1.20 pm, when a brown Kia Sportage pulled up and gunmen opened fire at him, hitting him in his chest. He died undergoing emergency surgery at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Investigators believe the intended target was his boss, Shane Maharaj, whose vehicle Abdool was driving at the time. Maharaj's family has been targeted by criminals over the years.

Two weeks ago criminals used the same approach, though unsuccessfully, against Maharaj's sister Lisa while she was driving her white Range Rover on the South Trunk Road near Achievor's. The boyfriend of a relative's vehicle was also shot up on May 23. Maharaj is the son of Rabindranath Maharaj, owner of R&J Cell Tech.

Mystar said investigators were treating these incidents with utmost urgency and seriousness.

"Officers from the Homicide Bureau Region Three, the Southern Division Task Force, and specialised intelligence units have been working around the clock on these related incidents."

Mystar said investigators were actively pursuing several leads and have gathered credible intelligence. He said witnesses were being interviewed and significant progress was being made in identifying the suspects and their motives. He said additional security measures have been deployed in and around the Gulf View, La Romaine, and San Fernando areas.

"We are also appealing to the public to come forward with any information that could assist in advancing this investigation.

"The TTPS remains committed to dismantling criminal networks that threaten the safety and well-being of our citizens. We understand the pain this tragedy has caused, not only to Saleem Abdool’s family and loved ones but to an entire community increasingly burdened by fear.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses."

Newsday visited Abdool's Church Street, La Romaine home on the morning of May 28 where relatives were inconsolable. His family, however, declined an interview.