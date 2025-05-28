Murdered man's family: Frederick Settlement get bad

A relative of murder victim Siddiq Ghany shows his ID card at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on May 28. - Photo by Gregory McBurnie

THE family of Siddiq Ghany who was gunned down in the living room of his Frederick Settlement, Caroni home on May 27, say the community is becoming increasingly violent.

Around 9.15 pm, a gunman in a bulletproof vest and ski mask pulled up outside Ghany’s house, ran into the yard, pushed aside a relative and shot him multiple times through the open front door.

Speaking at the Forensic Science Centre in St James, Ghany’s family told Newsday they aren’t sure why he was murdered, but added the area is not safe.

“Frederick Settlement get bad. It have real crime there.”

Ghany’s uncle said the father of two was originally from Diego Martin, but moved to the area three years ago because of love.

He explained Ghany met a woman whose family was from the area and eventually moved in with her.

He said his nephew was “a quiet person” and he could not see why anyone would want him dead.