Ministry of the People implements building accessibility standards

A wheelchair-bound elderly man is assisted by a relative into the San Fernando Supreme Court. - File photo

THE Ministry of the People, Social Development and Family Services has announced the immediate enforcement of accessibility requirements at ministry buildings nationwide, in a move aimed at improving access for people with disabilities.

In a statement on May 26, the ministry confirmed each of its facilities will now feature clear signage marking designated parking for people with disabilities, with two reserved parking spaces allocated for visitors at every location.

The measure forms part of what the ministry described as its “ongoing commitment to ensuring that all facilities are accessible and usable by persons with disabilities.”

The ministry also urged both public and private sector entities to adopt similar policies, saying such efforts would “promote inclusivity and equal access for all citizens.”

This move aligns with the Bureau of Standards' policy on the standard for accessible and usable buildings and facilities, which was officially declared in June 2014.

“This standard outlines accessibility guidelines for persons with disabilities and supports the national building code of TT by detailing design and construction requirements that foster inclusivity,” the ministry said.

While the building code remains in draft form as of 2025, the accessibility standard has been in force for over a decade, detailing requirements such as parking accommodations, ramp gradients, doorway widths, restroom accessibility and signage specifications.

Its implementation by the ministry represents one of the more visible public-sector efforts to comply with the guidelines.

Advocacy groups, including the Association for the Hearing Impaired and the Consortium of Disability Organisations, have long lobbied for stricter enforcement of the standard and mandatory accessibility audits for public buildings.