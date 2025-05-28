Massy Group celebrates 90 years of Trinidad All Stars

Dane Gulston, right, presents a token of appreciation to Massy Group chairman Robert Riley at the All Stars Day celebration on May 21 at Duke Street, Port of Spain. - Photo courtesy Massy Group

THE Massy Group is celebrating 90 years of musical excellence with Trinidad All Stars Steel Orchestra.

In a news release on May 27, Massy Group said it was was honoured to join the Trinidad All Stars Steel Orchestra at their iconic Duke Street home, Hell Yard, to celebrate an extraordinary milestone – the band’s 90th anniversary.

The Trinidad All Stars Day celebration took place on May 21.

The release said, “As proud sponsors for over 30 years, the Massy Group commemorated a partnership rooted in rhythm, resilience, and shared purpose.”

Massy Group chairman Robert Riley extended heartfelt congratulations to the band and graciously accepted a token of appreciation on behalf of the Group from legendary pannist Dane Gulston.

Riley said, “The Massy Trinidad All Stars embody excellence – not only through their unmatched musical talent and discipline, but also through the enduring role they continue to play in the cultural and social fabric of East Port of Spain. Their long journey reflects a legacy of community leadership, intergenerational mentorship, and unwavering purpose. We are honoured and privileged to be part of that journey.”