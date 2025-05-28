Man in court for Siparia taxi driver's murder

DEAD: Sheraz Ali. -

A 26-year-old Quarry Village man has been charged with the murder of Siparia taxi driver Sheraz Ali.

Kyle Belcon appeared before a Master of South A on the morning of May 28 to answer to the charges.

Ali, 64, of Robert Hill, was last seen by his brother Khalil Ali on May 19. He was reported missing on May 20 after he failed to answer calls to his cellphone and his family could not account for his whereabouts.

Ali's brown Nissan B14 was found abandoned in a heavily forested area in Heritage Field Road, Siparia, on May 21.

On May 23, the suspect visited the Oropouche Police Station with his mother to make a report about threats against them. While there, investigators informed him they had reports of a suspect matching his description and name seen driving Ali's car following his disappearance. He admitted to being a passenger in Ali's car and stabbing him during an altercation while on the South Trunk Road near Mosquito Creek. He was taken into custody.

One day later, while in custody, he told officers he would take them to Ali's body. He took officers to Total Avenue, Gerahoo Trace in Fyzabad where the officers detected a foul stench and later found a body down a precipice.

A district medical officer visited the scene but could not determine the probable cause of death given the state of decomposition.