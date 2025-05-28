Gasparillo businessman gets four years for illegal gun to protect family

Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds. -

A 48-year-old businessman from Gasparillo has been sentenced to four years and two months in prison for illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition to protect his ill mother and sister.

Isiah Jobe was sentenced by Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds on May 28, following his guilty plea to the charges. He was arrested on the night of March 14, 2024, after police responded to a report of a man seen with a pistol at Warden Road, Gasparillo.

Upon arrest, Jobe told officers he had armed himself to protect his vulnerable mother and sister who were often taken advantage of.

In court, his attorneys, Subhas Panday and Jared Ramsaran, said Jobe, owner of an apartment building, had been plagued by repeated home invasions. Despite reporting the incidents to police, responses were inconsistent, and at times, officers claimed they had no vehicles available.

The attorneys argued that while the offences were serious and prevalent, Jobe’s intent was only to protect his family. They detailed several instances of theft and trespassing on his property, including intruders hiding behind bushes, destroying his fence, and stealing items such as hoses, weed wackers, and power washers. In one encounter, an armed intruder pointed a gun at Jobe before fleeing with his tools. His tenants' vehicles were also vandalised, and apartments were broken into.

Jobe maintained that he never intended to use the weapon but only had it to scare off intruders. His attorneys also noted his clean criminal record, his financial support of a son studying abroad, and his good character. Jobe expressed deep remorse for his actions.

While acknowledging his concerns since she, too, was once a victim of a robbery, Justice Ramsumair-Hinds said illegal firearm possession remained a serious offence. She noted that Parliament had recently doubled the maximum sentence for such crimes from ten to 20 years and that the courts were bound to uphold the law.

The State was represented by Charmaine Samuel. The government is moving ahead with plans to introduce stand-your-ground legislation that would give homeowners the legal right to use deadly force in self-defence to protect themselves and their property.

On May 8, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said at a post-Cabinet news conference that a special committee will be established, led by Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander, to draft the legislation.

The goal is to equip citizens with stronger legal protections when confronted by criminal threats. A second committee, she said, will focus on strategies to combat the rising number of home invasions and propose new legal penalties to address the issue more effectively.

The Prime Minister also announced a review of existing firearm laws. The move follows through on a promise Persad-Bissessar made in April 2023, while serving as opposition leader. At a political meeting in Couva, she pledged to introduce stand-your-ground laws if elected, as part of a larger plan to address violent crime and home invasions.