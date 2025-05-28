Couple discharged after evidence deemed inadmissible

A husband and wife have been discharged after a High Court master ruled key evidence against them was inadmissible due to procedural errors.

At a sufficiency hearing on May 27, Master Magaret Sookraj-Goswami dismissed charges of shooting with intent, possession of a firearm and ammunition, and malicious wounding against Roger Arjoon and his wife, Chelsea Winter.

The couple’s attorney, Bhimal Maharajh, successfully objected to the admission of five witness statements, arguing they lacked proper certification and did not comply with the requirements under the Administration of Justice(Indictable Proceedings) Act.

He also challenged the admissibility of interview notes, which were not authenticated by a justice of the peace.

Upholding the objections, Master Sookraj-Goswami ruled that the prosecution failed to meet the evidentiary threshold required to proceed with the case. As a result, the charges were dismissed and the couple was discharged.

The master recommended that police officers receive additional training to prevent similar procedural errors in the future.

It was alleged that at around 8.15 pm, on February 6, 2024, the victim was at his home in Felicity when he was called out by a man. He was then approached by another man and a woman, before he was beaten. He tried to run and heard a shot.