4 jailed, 1 freed for Maracas killing, attempted murder in 2017

- File photo

FOUR men from Maracas and Maraval have received varying sentences for their roles in the killing of a woman and the attempted murder of her husband in 2017 in a fallout over a beach-chair rental agreement.

The charges against a fifth man were withdrawn by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) before the sentencing of the other four, whose plea agreement with the DPP's office was accepted by Justice Devan Rampersad.

Shane Seetal, Travis Fournillier, Jovon Ding Chong, Alphonse Boissierre and Olivio Giles Lucio were before the court charged with the murder of Kimberley Lewis and the attempted murder of farmer and shopkeeper Johnathan Garcia on the night of May 22, 2017.

The case against Seetal was discontinued while the other four pleaded guilty to felony murder. Fournillier, who was 17 at the time, received a final sentence of seven years, 11 months and 25 days for Lewis’ murder with time served for attempted murder.

Ding Chong received 11 years, 11 months and 24 days; Boissierre was left with nine years, 11 months and 24 days to serve, while Lucio was also left with 11 years, four months and three days to serve.

Attorney Azim Walters represented Seetal while attorneys from the Public Defenders' Department represented the other four. Stephen Wilson and Aleena Ramjag represented Fournillier; Shaun Morris and Laurina Ramkaran represented Ding Chong; Shane Patience and Adelia Jordan represented Boissierre; and Delicia Helwig-Robertson and Markus Issac represented Lucio.

According to the evidence, Garcia and his wife were attacked in their home at North Coast Road, Maracas Bay.

Garcia claimed he had just taken a bath when he noticed a suspicious grey vehicle parked outside his home. Shortly after, intruders stormed the house, claiming to be police officers. Garcia identified two of the intruders as Alphonso Boissierre and Jovon Ding Chong, also known as “Chucky”, both of whom he had known for years.

He said both men, armed with knives, began stabbing him and his wife inside the shop, which was connected to their home. Garcia sustained multiple serious injuries, including stab wounds to his chest, abdomen, and back. Lewis, who was lying on a mattress at the time, was also stabbed several times and later died at hospital. Garcia said the attackers had fled the scene, and he went in search of help.

A short time later, police officers conducting a road check nearby reported intercepting a silver Nissan Almera with no headlights. Four men fled from the vehicle, but officers apprehended one suspect. Police investigations led to the arrest of several people, and officers recovered weapons believed to have been used in the attack, as well as blood-stained clothing and identification documents. Garcia claimed he had a dispute with Boissierre over rental chairs, which escalated into a confrontation at Tyrico Bay a week later.

A post-mortem report said Lewis died from multiple stab wounds to her chest, abdomen, and face. When police arrived, Fournillier ran into the water but was arrested shortly after. He claimed he was unaware of what had happened and had only gone to Maracas for a ride. Ding Chong, found with blood on his pants, said he knew some of the men but was only close with two and had gotten a lift to Maracas, where a female friend warned him police were looking for him.

Boissierre said the others came to his house that night, took clothes and knives, and said they were going to kill Garcia. He led them to Garcia’s home and claimed he hid in the bushes after hearing Garcia screaming. Lucio said he was told they were going to “touch up” Garcia over the beach dispute. At Tyrico Bay, he claimed he stayed by the road while others broke into a shop, and he heard someone urging another to stab the man. He claimed he didn’t know anyone was going to be killed.

Taterani Seecharan and Jade Charles represented the state.