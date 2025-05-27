Windies coach: England series key to World Cup qualification

West Indies batsman Keacy Carty. - CWI

West Indies’ journey towards securing automatic qualification to the 2027 Cricket World Cup (ODI) resumes with a three-match series against hosts England, set to bowl off at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on May 29, from 8 am (TT time).

Fresh off a 1-1 ODI series draw against Ireland last week, the Windies remain in pursuit of their first series win for 2025.

West Indies (81 pts) are currently ninth on the ICC men’s ODI rankings, three points behind England, in eighth. Only the top eight teams by March 31, 2027, earn an automatic Cricket World Cup spot.

Despite being ninth, West Indies remain among the automatic qualifiers since sixth-ranked South Africa have already secured their spot as co-hosts. However, an away series win for the Windies would propel them beyond England, and possibly past seventh-ranked Afghanistan.

Speaking after an intense indoor session in England on May 27, head coach Daren Sammy said, “Ever since we started this journey with World Cup 2027 in mind, automatic qualification is the first goal. Climbing the rankings is the only way we can do that. Every ODI game from now until the qualification deadline is important. That should be extra incentive for our guys.”

Despite wet conditions affecting their preparation in Birmingham, Sammy commended the squad for their attitude and commitment, noting that the indoor sessions made up for the loss of turf practice.

“That’s the type of attitude you want from your men. To see the guys come in here and continue to work on specific skillsets that we’re trying to improve on, it was really good to watch. That’s the type of culture we set out to have in the ODI team, and it’s good to see guys buying into it.”

The coach acknowledged the challenge of facing England on their home turf, but remained confident in the squad’s ability to rise to the occasion.

“Every international team poses different types of challenges. We hold the trophy from winning the series at home and we’re trying to better our away record. We have a team capable of doing that.” One of the key positives in West Indies’ recent form has been their batting—particularly a surge in centuries and the emergence of a solid middle order. The team has recorded eight centuries in their last ten ODIs.

“Keacy Carty is a prime example of hard work paying off,” Sammy said. “The role we’ve given him, he’s grabbed it and made the best out of it. When you make an investment you don’t expect high returns so quickly. Keacy has defied the odds, and long may that continue.”

Carty was West Indies’ shining light with the bat against Ireland recently, slamming 102 in the second ODI, which ended in a no result because of rain, and then a masterful 170 in the final match, which the Windies won to level the series. Sammy also highlighted the growing strength of West Indies’ bowling attack, particularly the impact of pace bowler Jayden Seales with the new ball.

“The batting has been really good for us over the last year. Now it’s for us to do that away from home. And our bowling, especially with Jayden Seales, is improving too.”

As the countdown to the series opener continues, Sammy insists the team will be ready—rain or shine.

“We are preparing well with the conditions that are handed to us, and we will be ready by the time we play England, weather permitting.”

The ODI series will take place on May 29, June 1 and June 3. A three-match T20 series follows between the two nations from June 6-10.