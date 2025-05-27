[UPDATED] Man ambushed, killed while driving in Barataria

Crime scene investigators, between the posts, collect evidence near the bullet-riddled car whose driver was killed at the corner of Third Avenue and Second Street, Barataria on Monday. PHOTO BY GREGORY MCBURNIE - GREGORY MCBURNIE

A 33-year-old man is dead after gunmen riddled his car with bullets during an early morning shooting on Monday May 26.

The victim, Keston “Gollum” Guerra of 7th Avenue, Malick, was driving east along Second Street in Barataria around 7.30 am when gunmen ambushed him and began shooting at the car.

His car, a green Nissan Tiida, veered off the road and crashed into a lamp post at the corner of Third Avenue and Second Street.

The gunmen fired more shots at Guerra through the front windshield before getting back into their car and driving off.

Police from San Juan CID responded and found Guerra slumped in the driver’s seat.

He had multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and although he initially still showed signs of life immediately after the attack, he died minutes later at around 7.45 am.

Guerra’s family was at the scene but was too distraught and declined to speak with the media.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region II) and crime scene investigators retrieved 24 spent 9mm shells and four live rounds at the scene.

The car was towed away on a flatbed wrecker about three hours later later.

Police have not yet revealed any further details about this murder including the possible motive or information on any suspects.

Editor's Note: This is an update to an earlier version published online at newsday.co.tt and which can be read below.

A man is dead after an early morning shooting at the corner of Third Avenue and Second Street in Barataria.

Police have not yet released the victim's name.

Newsday understands the man was driving east along Second Street when armed assailants pulled alongside him and began shooting at the car.

The man veered off the road and crashed into a lamppost.

The gunmen then fired more shots at him through the wind shield before getting back into their car and fleeing.

Police are still at the scene and Second Street between Third and Fourth Avenue has been cordoned off.