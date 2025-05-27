Tyrone Charles nets hat-trick in Central FC's win

San Juan Jabloteh's Lindell Sween, right, tries to avoid a challenge from a Caledonia player in the TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) at the St James Police Barracks, on May 24. PHOTO COURTESY TTPFL FACEBOOK PAGE -

A HAT-TRICK from Tyrone Charles propelled MIC Central FC Reboot to a 4-0 win over Prison Service FC, which helped the unit maintain their second-place position in matchday 21 of the TT Premier Football League, last weekend.

In a match played on May 23, Charles scored in the 12th, 39th and 74th minutes of play to take his tally to 13 goals for the season. Before it became the Charles show, wing back Ross Russell Jr opened the scoring in the eighth minute.

The win moved Central FC to 43 points, one point ahead of third-placed Miscellaneous Police FC.

On May 24, Police FC edged sixth-placed Club Sando 1-0 at the St James Police Barracks. A 61st-minute strike by Mickaeel Gordon was enough to give Police the victory.

In other results, San Juan Jabloteh defeated Caledonia 3-2; Terminix La Horquetta Rangers' match with AC Port of Spain ended in a 2-2 draw; FC Eagles and FC Phoenix played to a 1-1 draw; and champions Defence Force FC beat Point Fortin Civic 3-1.

Defence Force wrapped up the title in early May. Defence Force now have 59 points, 16 points more than second-placed Central FC.

Standings:

Team*GP*W*L*D*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Defence Force*21*19*0*2*77*18*59*59

Central FC*21*14*6*1*54*28*26*43

Police FC*21*13*5*3*59*36*23*42

San Juan Jabloteh*21*11*5*5*44*30*14*38

AC POS*21*10*4*7*43*26*17*37

Club Sando*21*9*8*4*36*22*14*31

Caledonia*21*9*9*3*34*46*-12*30

Rangers*21*4*7*10*33*36*-3*22

Phoenix FC*21*4*11*6*23*41*-18*18

Prison FC*21*3*13*5*23*44*-21*14

FC Eagles*21*3*15*3*18*75*-57*12

Point Fortin Civic*21*2*18*1*16*58*-42*7