TTPost revenue wastage

TTPost National Mail Centre, Golden Grove Road, Piarco. - File photo

THE EDITOR: Can anyone say why the TT Postal Corporation has more than six corporate shops in the east-west corridor from Arima to St James, with half of them not making monthly revenue to even pay their shop supervisors, much less the rest of the staff, yet continue to drain the corporation?

Why is rent being paid at two different locations in Chaguanas when both delivery and retail used to be at one location in years gone by, making it convenient for customers and saving on rent?

Why is there no corporate shop in Couva in the emerging industrial estate, but there is a vacant space at the delivery office which once housed the Couva corporate shop?

Why close that shop at which revenue was being made far greater than many of the shops on the east-west corridor? Can there not be a corporate shop in Couva, as well as beautiful San Fernando? Please, we are begging.

CELESTE GUCCI

via e-mail